Thanks to his hard work and United Way's strategy to end local poverty, Kennie is no longer homeless and is leaving poverty behind. After a few mistakes, Kennie found himself without a job and living on the streets of Greensboro. Thanks to United Way’s holistic strategy to end poverty, Kennie was connected to multiple services that have enabled him to find a home, get a job, and begin attending school.
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
