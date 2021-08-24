Kennedy resigns from City Council & IRC to become Greensboro Director of Neighborhood Development

At the beginning of last week’s meeting of the Greensboro City Council, Mayor Nancy Vaughan read aloud an email from at-large representative Michelle Kennedy stating “I submit my resignation from council effective today.” Kennedy was not present at the meeting and there was no further discussion of the matter.
On Thursday morning, the Interactive Resource Center (IRC), the Greensboro day campus offering resources and critical services for people experiencing homelessness, released a letter from Kennedy announcing her resignation from that organization, on which she has served as Executive Director since 2014.
“I am not leaving this work; I am simply transitioning to a new role,” wrote Kennedy. “I will be joining the City of Greensboro as the Director of Neighborhood Development, continuing the work of ending homelessness and advancing safe, decent, affordable housing. As many of you know, the IRC has worked in tandem with the city on critical issues to address homelessness for years. I look forward to continuing that partnership.”
The letter stated that the IRC’s Associate Director Kristina Singleton will succeed Kennedy as Executive Director. “She has been my thought partner, our operational director, and a constant champion of our mission,” wrote Kennedy, calling Singleton “the exact right person to lead the IRC through its next phase.”
In a Thursday interview with YES! Weekly, Kennedy called the transition “the right fit for me in terms of where I’m best positioned to support the community” and said that her priorities will include improving housing, particularly for people with low incomes or who are experiencing financial difficulties.
“One of the things that the city has worked hard on is code enforcement, and I’m excited to make sure we are moving forward in that area and in ensuring that our housing is safe and decent and meets housing code regulations. I want to move the needle on eliminating substandard housing. Neighborhood development oversees homeless services, housing services, and code enforcement, so it’s still the same kind of framework that I’ve always worked in.”
Hours before Mayor Vaughan’s announcement at the Aug. 18 council meeting, news of Kennedy’s resignation and hiring was leaked by John Hammer, freelance editor and reporter for The Rhino Times. In follow-up reports, Hammer alleged that applying for a job with the city while serving on the city council might be a breach of ethics.
On Thursday, Hammer reported that Tony Wilkins, former chair of the Guilford County Republican Party and currently running for Tammi Thurm’s District 5 seat on City Council, forwarded Hammer’s previous article to State House Majority Whip and District 59 Rep. Jon Hardister. In that email, Wilkins requested that Hardister investigate “the legality of a sitting city councilmember applying for a job with an interim city manager who reports directly to the city council.” Hardister reportedly replied that “the legislature might decide to clarify the existing state law to prevent city councilmembers from applying for jobs in the municipality they govern in the future.”
Regardless of any such decision, it is not currently illegal and this is not the first time it has happened. In 2015, Zack Matheny, who had served as District 3 Rep. since 2007, applied for the position of CEO of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated and resigned from council once he was hired for that position.
Upon Matheny’s resignation, Council appointed Justin Outling as his replacement. Outling is currently running against Nancy Vaughan for Mayor.
Since Kennedy successfully ran for her at-large position in 2017, she has been both celebrated and condemned as the most progressive council member. Outling, who like the rest of the council is a Democrat, has received favorable press coverage from conservative pundit Hammer. He is also the council member with whom Kennedy has most often publicly clashed. At a particularly volatile meeting in Dec. 2019, Kennedy told Outling “maybe it’s time to show up and do the work.”
On Friday, this writer called Outling for comment on Kennedy’s resignation and subsequent hiring.
“Honestly, I’m disappointed with the lack of transparency in the situation,” said Outling. “With the announcement of the resignation, to not have an explanation where there’s is one and the city is aware of it, the community deserves better than that.”
I then asked if he thought it unethical for a city council member to be hired by the city.
“I understand the question, but for me, the most fundamental issue is the transparency, so that you know you have a question that you may want to ask. If the General Assembly feels it’s wrong, they can pass a law to prohibit something that is currently permitted, but regardless, you need to have that transparency.”
As multiple sources have alleged that Outling was the one who leaked advance word of Kennedy’s resignation to Hammer, I asked him if that was true
“I got a call even before Hammer’s thing from a candidate asking me about it on Saturday. I believe that candidate then talked to Hammer. I’d become aware of it last week, as a lot of others did. With something like this, the community is going to get the information.”
When asked for a comment, Kennedy texted me the following:
“If this is something that the General Assembly wants to take up in order to explore elected officials entering future processes, I certainly respect their right to do that.”
In a phone conversation, Kennedy pointed out that less than 48 hours passed between her announcing her resignation from council and stating why she resigned, and that neither she nor council could publicly announce her reasons for resigning until her hiring was formalized.
In another Thursday phone conversation, Interim City Manager Chris Wilson said that Kennedy assuming the directorship vacated in May by Stan Wilson was a major win for Greensboro.
“Some people may be surprised that a councilperson wants to come work for the city, but for me, it makes all the sense in the world. Michelle worked with us before she was a council member. She actually helped us develop quite a bit. She helped us start working on things like our winter sheltering plan. Before that, there was a huge gap in services. Shelters were reaching capacity, and a lot of them were churches and things. But Michelle ended up developing our process and our policy around it so that we had a better program. There have been so many other things over the years that we have done with her, particularly as it relates to people getting into homes for the first time, or getting back into a home after not having had one for many years.”
Wilson explained that the hiring process was handled by the recruitment firm Development Associates.
“They handle the recruitment of most of our directors. What they give you are the finalists, who then go through a rigorous assessment process, in which the candidate has to perform in a series of things that are applicable to the job to measure their skills and ability. In this particular case, there were assessors who scored her, and all those assessors were people from outside of Greensboro, but still related to this type of work. When we got the information back, it was very clear who the top candidate was.”
Wilson praised Kennedy’s “true passion for this type of work” and said he looked forward to Kennedy’s new role with the city. “We’ve got so many things ahead of us. I don’t know that I’ve seen so much funding for housing initiatives. We are still working on this permanent support of housing model that she first brought to us a year or two ago. We’re not ready to bring it to council just yet, but we’re really close.”
Wilson denied any potential conflict in the city hiring a council member.
“You can go to our application site, and it clearly says we do not prohibit anyone from applying for a position. We encourage that. We want all people to apply with us. It’s an open process, to which anyone can apply, and the merits of the person’s performance through the process is what gets them along. In this particular case, I can honestly say that I have very little to do with the process because it was a recruitment firm.
In the end, it was my decision to hire, but I make those hiring decisions based on the merits of those processes.”
Mayor Vaughan also told YES! Weekly that she looks forward to working with Kennedy, particularly when it comes to issues of code infractions and alleged slumlords (the mayor did not use that term). “Michelle has a lot of experience with minimum housing and a lot of good suggestions. I’ve enjoyed working with her on this issue, and look forward to seeing real improvement.”
As previously reported, Kennedy has been the only member of city council to break ranks and publicly discuss the ongoing Federal Civil Rights lawsuit brought against the city by the family of Marcus Smith, the African-American man fatally hogtied by eight GPD officers during the 2018 North Carolina Folk Festival. Both past city attorney Tom Carruthers and present one Chuck Watts have advised council against speaking publicly of the matter.
Kennedy has not only done that but has criticized Watts. In April, she told the press that council had been informed by Watts that Plaintiffs had been offered a $3 million settlement, a claim which Plaintiff attorneys have vehemently denied. She also opined that former Greensboro police chief Wayne Scott should have been fired for authorizing an inaccurate press release about Smith’s death that both Kennedy and Mayor Vaughan called a “lie.” While Vaughan quickly walked back that rebuke, Kennedy did not.
In April of 2019, Kennedy called for an independent investigation into Smith’s death. Council voted to do, but then tabled it, stating that no investigation could proceed while the matter was under litigation.
In an April 20 2021 council meeting, Kennedy stated “sitting here and taking a stance of silence, while what we know is an incredibly broken and racist system continues to exist, makes me complicit, not just in the death of Marcus Smith, but in the death of every Black man at the hands of that system.” She then repeated her 2019 call for the city to open an independent investigation. At Mayor Vaughan’s suggestion, this was modified into an agreement to discuss the matter in open session, which the council then voted unanimously to do.
Ultimately, that didn’t happen. Instead, at the June 1 meeting, Council went into a closed session. When they came back into open session, Mayor Vaughan announced that Kennedy would be making a statement. Kennedy, who was not present in the chamber, appeared on Zoom and grimly read aloud a statement prepared for her by attorney Watts that “Council has decided not to pursue any such investigation at this time.” Kennedy later stated that she objected to her proposal being withdrawn in closed meeting without public debate or vote.
Kennedy told YES! Weekly that her ongoing disagreements with Council and the City Attorney had nothing to do with her decision to resign.
“One has nothing to do with the other. This, for me, is really about my career and professional work that I’ve been doing for more than fifteen years. It has nothing to do with any decisions that were made as a council member, any conversations, discussions, or anything else.”
Kennedy was elected as an At-Large Council representative in November of 2017, with her term set to expire in 2022. According to a posting on the city’s website, online applications for her vacant seat will be accepted through Thursday, September 9 at 11:59 pm. Another city posting states that choosing who will serve as Kennedy’s replacement until the March 2021 election “will be a discussion item on an upcoming City Council agenda.”
