Keep High Point Beautiful is hosting the sixth annual Winter Wipeout litter cleanup campaign
High Point, N.C. (Feb. 8, 2023) - The City of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful are hosting the sixth annual Winter Wipeout litter cleanup campaign, which focuses on litter cleanup of city roadways and intersections. The campaign kicked off Mon., Feb. 6, 2023, and will run through Sun., Mar. 5, 2023. During this time frame, volunteers can pick up their supplies and clean up when it works best for their schedule.
The Winter Wipeout campaign is an easy way to help beautify High Point, take care of the environment and serve our community. The campaign time frame of four weeks allows for volunteers to choose when it is most convenient for them to clean up. During the winter months, the trash that has been hidden by vegetation is revealed. While many trees, vines and flowers lay dormant, we are better able to see and reach what has been hidden for weeks or possibly months.
How It Works:
• Keep High Point Beautiful has compiled a list of litter hotspots from information provided by the community at www.highpointnc.gov/khpb
• Once a litter hotspot is received (street, stream, etc.), it will be posted to the online Litter Hotspots Map.
• Groups can submit their own litter hotspot to clean or select an area using the Litter Hotspots map linked within the online registration form.
• Keep High Point Beautiful will provide trash and recycling bags, gloves, safety vests and grabbers/reachers to participating groups.
• Sites can be cleaned up anytime between Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, and Sunday, March 5, 2023.
• Please leave all bags on the side of the road and place bags together when possible. Please do not block sidewalks.
• When the cleanup is complete, report the number of bags collected and the number of volunteers who participated by completing the data reporting card provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.