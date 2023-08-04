KERNERSVILLE, NC – Historic Körner’s Folly offers an opportunity to get inspired and improve artistic skills with the Victorian Parlor Series: Still Life Drawing. Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 South Main Street, will host an art-focused edition of the popular adult program, the Victorian Parlor Series on Sunday, August 27. From 1 pm to 4 pm, participants will get a unique view of fascinating artifacts from the Körner’s Folly collection and incorporate them into a series of drawings. With the help of local artist and life drawing expert Gretchen Siebert, participants will gain skill and confidence in their drawing through this workshop, held in Cupid’s Park Theatre on the 3rd floor of the whimsical 22-room historic house museum. The genre of art called still life comes from the Dutch word stilleven (meaning motionless). Influenced by the Reformation, Dutch artists moved away from traditional religious imagery and towards depictions of natural and manmade objects in stylized arrangements. This subject matter provided the perfect décor for upwardly mobile households during the late Victorian period, and was popularized by artists like Edouard Manet and Vincent van Gogh. During the Victorian era, the parlor was the social center of the home, offering a comfortable place to gather under the roof of an inspiring host, partly for amusement and partly to gain new experience or knowledge through conversation. The Victorian Parlor Series at Körner’s Folly is an educational and entertaining program focusing on the culture of this period. “We are thrilled to host a gathering where guests can explore, admire, and create their own works of art based on a tableau of fascinating Victorian-era objects combined with fresh florals,” says Brittany Ashby, Operations & Programs Manager at Körner’s Folly. “We are so fortunate to work with Gretchen on this program, as she will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the inspirational home of the artist and designer Jule Körner and his family.” Drawing materials, including vine charcoal, graphite, and chalk, as well as toned paper, are included in registration fee, but participants are welcome to bring their own additional supplies. Registration fee for Victorian Parlor Series: Still Life Drawing is $45 per person. Tickets available at https://kornersfolly.org/events/vps-stilllife/. Participants must be 18+. Körner’s Folly is not currently wheelchair accessible.
ABOUT KÖRNER’S FOLLY: Körner’s Folly is a 22-room house museum built in Kernersville, NC in 1880 by artist and designer Jule Gilmer Körner. The home, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, originally served to display Körner’s interior design portfolio. Visitors can now explore the expansive home and its unique original furnishings and artwork, cast-plaster details, carved woodwork, and elaborate hand-laid tile. More information at www.kornersfolly.org.
