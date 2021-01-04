On Jan. 4 at 10.23am, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 320 E. Hanes Mill Rd.
Officers blocked the vehicle in from the rear and another officer attempted to block the front of the stolen vehicle with their vehicle.The driver of the stolen vehicle quickly accelerated and rammed the front of the police vehicle. The suspect vehicle then drove away from the scene.
A vehicle pursuit was initiated by other officers on the scene. The pursuit traveled South on US 52 then onto University Parkway and eventually back on to US 52 South. The pursuit continued South on US 52 until the suspect vehicle exited on to Waughtown St.
The suspect vehicle was traveling too fast to make the turn and it hit the curb, blowing out the tires to the vehicle and it came to a stop. The four (4) occupants fled the scene on foot, but were apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
All four (4) of the occupants were juveniles and therefore their information is being withheld at this time. There were no injuries to the four (4) juveniles or any officers involved in the pursuit. One pistol recovered
There was minor traffic accident at the beginning the pursuit, as well as the termination point of the pursuit.
Charges are being sought for the four (4) juveniles involved.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.
