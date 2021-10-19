The Junior League of Greensboro hosted its 11th annual Touch-A-Truck event yesterday at the Volvo Group North America campus in Greensboro.
The family-friendly festival provided an interactive, hands-on opportunity for children to experience and learn about the many types of vehicles that help protect, build and sustain our community.
Volvo Group North America supports the mission of the Junior League of Greensboro, promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The event featured vehicles from the Greensboro Fire Department, Greensboro Police Department, Greensboro Transit Authority and many local businesses serving the community. Representing Volvo Group North America were Mack Anthem® 70-inch sleeper and Mack Anthem day cab models, along with Volvo VNL 760 sleeper trucks. Touch-A-Truck is an event to help inspire children and teach them about the integral role trucks and other vehicles play in the Piedmont Triad.
About the Junior League of Greensboro:
Over the Junior League of Greensboro’s 90+ year history, more than $3.5 has been contributed to the community. For more information about the Junior League of Greensboro, please visit our website at www.juniorleagueofgreensboro.org.
