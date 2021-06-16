JUNETEENTH Events in the Triad

Below is a list of curated events happening this weekend in the Triad designed to celebrate Juneteenth.
GREENSBORO
Juneteenth Freedom Event announces their 1st Annual Juneteenth Freedom Event, which is happening on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Juneteenth Freedom Event strives to honor their rich heritage and will have African Dancing & Drumming, Storytelling/Juneteenth Presentation, Poetry, Music, Vegan Food, Vendors, and more. This event is free and open to the public. It will be held at East White Oak Community Center, 1801 10th St., in Greensboro.
Juneteenth Ruck welcomes the community to join them on a 3.25-mile ruck/walk tour that explores the civil rights history of Greensboro and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States in 1865. The event is sponsored and run by F3 Greensboro, a free workout group for men that boosts male community leadership. The event will begin promptly at 9 a.m. until noon, located at 718 E. Bragg St. There will be five stops: the MLK Sculpture, The Historic Magnolia House, George “Doc” Simpkins statue, Train Depot, and Bennett College’s “Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel,” with guest speakers, artists, and teachers along the way. Each stop is historically significant and offers plenty of space to listen, ask, and learn together. The event is free but will have a donate-what-you-can option at checkpoints for the #Pushups4Playgrounds, an initiative that promotes fitness and fellowship in the Glenwood community. The first 100 donations will receive an engraved, wooden Morale Patch commemorating the Juneteenth Flag.
Juneteenth Day in the Park invites families and friends to come out and celebrate on June 19, 2021, at noon at Sternberger Park, 715 Summit Ave. The event is hosted by GSO Black Wall Street and will include a business expo full of food, vendors, games, giveaways, and networking opportunities.
Juneteenth GSO Black Food Truck Festival will be hosted at Lebauer Park in Downtown Greensboro between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Festivities include a picnic, live music with a DJ, and an open mic session.
Bethel AME Youth Department will be hosting a Juneteenth Vendor Market on June 19, 2021, between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 Regan St. Come out and support local and small businesses in the area.
Register for the Juneteenth Green Book Bike Tour on June 19, 2021, between 10:30 a.m. until noon. The tour will be departing from the Greensboro History Museum, located at 130 Summit Ave. “The Negro Motorist Green Book” offered African American travelers a guide to safe spaces across the US, including more than a dozen in Greensboro between 1933 and 1966. Hop on a different set of wheels to explore locations and still-operating Green Book sites in the Gate City, including the Historic Magnolia House this Juneteenth. There will be a family-friendly bike tour, approximately 2 miles round trip with 3-4 stops. The tour is free, and lunch will be available for purchase at Magnolia House.
WINSTON-SALEM
Enjoy rich African American cultural traditions at the Juneteenth Festival on June 19, 2021, from noon to 7 p.m. Triad Cultural Arts present this year’s festival with partners Food Lion & the City of Winston-Salem. The Juneteenth Festival will be hybrid. The in-person events will be held at Innovation Quarter — Biotech Place from noon to 5 p.m., registration is required, and Bailey Park from noon to 7 p.m. Registration is not required. Covid guidelines will be followed for this free event. You can also experience parts of the festival virtually on the Triad Cultural Arts Facebook page & YouTube Channel. Biotech Place has various activities that include opening the program with a libation, cultural health and wellness that touches on black skin care, heart health, and maintaining emotional well being; local Jazz vocalist Janice Price and a poetic journey through Civil Rights to Black Lives Matter. Bailey Park will host a variety of food trucks, African dances, games, and exhibits.
Come out and explore the Juneteenth Jubilee, located at 750 Marguerite Dr. This event is a celebration of Black creativity featuring musical performances, art experiences, a number of community partnerships and vendors, and food trucks. The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art hosts the Jubilee presented by Steady Hyperactive, a Winston-Salem-based multimedia collective of creatives from multiple disciplines ranging from musicians, photographers, producers, and visual artists Tickets are pay-what-you-want pricing, with a suggested $10 donation.
HIGH POINT
The Mind Group presents the inaugural Home-Grown Juneteenth Celebration on June 19, 2021, between 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sabrina’s, 112 S. Main St. This free event is designed to celebrate freedom and the Black dollar. The event, sponsored by Black Luxe, The Hayden-Harmen Foundation, Aksion Graphx, RhenOvations, and Sabrina’s, will offer a day of black-owned vendors, various food, and live music courtesy of Pure Fiyah Reggae Band & DJ MC.
Just Dance Studio will be hosting a Juneteenth Paint Night between 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on June 19, 2021, at 1223 Greensboro Road, High Point. Come out and express the true meaning of Juneteenth in the form of art.
Yalik’s African American Art and Cultural Movement will host a Juneteenth African American History Walking Tour on June 19, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery, 512 Steele St., beginning at 10 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Participants are asked to meet at the Steele Street entrance.
