Juneteenth 2022 to be Greensboro’s largest celebration of Black Independence 

It took 157 years for Black Independence Day to become a federal holiday. Last year, President Joe Biden signed legislation recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
From Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19, there will be coordinated Juneteenth events in downtown and uptown Greensboro, in spaces ranging from Elm Street, Davie Street and Lebauer Park, to the Khalif Event Center on E. Wendover. This marks the first year the city has observed Juneteenth as a four-day event.
Last year, Greensboro City Council unanimously passed a motion by District 1’s Sharon Hightower making Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees. Guilford County followed that same example earlier this year. Last weekend, Hightower and community organizer April Parker, who worked together to make that happen, told YES! Weekly that, for many in the Black community, it’s become more important than the Fourth of July.
“July 4th is not my holiday,” said Parker. “Black people were still enslaved in 1776.”
Many Black people did not receive true citizenship until long after the Civil War. Juneteenth officially commemorates Abraham Lincoln’s order issued in Galveston on June 19, 1865, after Federal troops returned Texas to the Union. It only applied to the Lone Star State, founded by Southern plantation owners who invaded that territory and rebelled against Mexico’s ban on slavery, just as they later seceded to keep African-Americans in bondage.
One hundred and sixty-five days after Lincoln freed 183,000 Black Texans, the 13th Amendment officially abolished slavery (“except as a punishment for a crime”). The 15th Amendment, ratified in 1870, was meant to protect Black voting rights, but soon every former Confederate state disenfranchised its Black citizens until the Federal Voting Rights Act of 1965. Juneteenth celebrations declined in popularity with the rise of Jim Crow, especially after 1915, when Black gatherings attracted violence from the revived KKK.
But never died out. During the Great Migration, five million Black people took Juneteenth north. By 2019, 47 states, including North Carolina, had made it either a state holiday or a day of observance.
“April and I were working on it even then,” Hightower said. “We wanted to recognize and celebrate our struggles, and how we’re still trying to overcome. Our main aim is to inform because many people still don’t know what it is. We’re very proud of the fact that the city made it a paid holiday even before President Biden made it a federal holiday. And of course, the whole issue around George Floyd really heightened Black Awareness.”
Hightower said that Black people haven’t abandoned July Fourth for Juneteenth. “But we own this one. It’s our holiday, the commemoration of the emancipation of our ancestors.”
She also said she’s proud of how Parker organized the Black Food Truck Festival in Lebauer Park last year, and again this year.
“That’s one of April’s ideas I helped with, and I know it’s going to be even better this year. I love working with April. She’s a passionate spirit and brings so much to the table.”
Hightower said it was great to see the downtown events partner not only with those in Barber Park but with Joseph Wilkerson’s nonprofit economic development organization Uptown GSO Inc, which is holding its first Uptown FRESH Sneakerball at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at Khalif Event Center at 2000 East Wendover Avenue (check EventBrite for uptowngso.org/sneakerball for ticket info).
Wilkerson cheerfully acknowledged that he was one of the people who, until recently, wasn’t sure what Juneteenth was.
“I have a strong background in print design, and I did the Juneteenth magazines with folks like April Parker, my friend Lavinia Jackson, Princess Johnson, and others last year. I figured I’d be doing the same kind of support behind the scenes this year. Princess started a Facebook group, Black Artistic Voices of Greensboro, and posted she wanted to celebrate Juneteenth as a multiday event.”
Wilkerson said he’d already been wanting to do a major Sneakerball event. “They were bringing so many approaches and venues together, and that fed into my idea of a Sneakerball. I know it’s non-traditional, but we’re in a position where we can experiment and see what the community will gravitate towards, as it’s really about celebrating the freedom of Black people and trying to build each other up and come together.”
This, said Wilkerson, led him not only to research Juneteenth but the event he intended to produce.
“I wasn’t a sneakerhead — somebody who was in that culture and who bought every sneaker they could possibly get and had whole rooms dedicated to their collection. Until this Sneakerball, when I went down the rabbit hole, I’d never bought a pair of Jordans.”
He promised the gala at the Khalif Event Center will be of a much greater magnitude than previous Greensboro sneakerballs.
“It’s one thing to put on a nice outfit and your sneakers and go to a venue and take pictures and dance and eat and drink. What we’re trying to do is more of an event where we’re going to have live entertainment, hosted by Greensboro artist Mr. Rozzi; Dee Rozsa Walker and Sir Lampkin conducting Green Carpet interviews on fashion, sneakers and pop culture; comedian Big Los; local beat makers; and so much else.”
The event space will also host a local podcaster conducting guest interviews, and a local photographer, who Wilkerson said will help guests attain professional headshots.
“That’s one thing missing in our community, and among younger folks in general. When I ask people to send me photos for the magazine, they send really low-res images, which might be okay for online, but print and Instagram are two different things, and our communities need to know about how to submit proper photos for physical printing.”
The gala will fill the entire event center. “Besides the big ballroom where the magic happens and the vendors, and the art and selfies room, we’ll have a sit-and-chill room, where you sit down and eat some food and have some conversations. The ball begins at 8, but the Green Carpet starts at 7. We also have a Jamaican food truck.”
Juneteenth GSO is billed as “a four-day festival centering Black Freedom and Black Joy.”
From 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, The People’s Market: Juneteenth Edition at 1417 Glenwood Ave. encourages eating and buying locally.
That same day at 8 p.m., SiStars of Juneteenth, curated by award-winning poet and author Lavinia Jackson, aka Mama Love, will perform in the Van Dyke Performance Space on the first floor of the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St., and center Black Women in the Arts with poetry, hip-hop, African and dance.
On Friday, June 17, there will be two events. One is the aforementioned Uptown FRESH Sneakerball at the Khalif Event Center.
The other is the Arts Legacy Ball at 7:30 p.m. in Van Dyke Performance Center, which will “honor those who have been in community that have done work in the arts for over a decade — those who have passed & those alive.” Hosted by Princess Johnson of Royal Expressions Ballet, this will honor dancer Eleanor Gwynn; Rasheem Pugh of Save the Arts Foundation; Terry Watson of HUAMI Magazine; musician and storyteller Logie Meachum; and actor, music director and educator Cassandra Lowe Williams of Triad Stage.
From 6 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 18, Zitty Nxumalo curates the repainting of the Black Lives Matter mural on the 200 block of S. Elm St. At 4 p.m. that day, the Mural Concert will be at the same spot. And from 5 until 10 p.m., the Juneteenth Black Food Truck Festival will be held in LeBauer Park.
On Sunday, June 19, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Juneteenth Gospel Superfest Interfaith Celebration will be hosted by Nicole Walker of Persimmon Grove AME in Barber Park.
“This is a collective effort to build a sustainable collaboration where Black folks can safely take up space,” said Lavinia Jackson. “Events like this need more than meager sponsorship from local businesses and the city. Juneteenth should have just as much visibility and support as July 4th. We can’t celebrate freedom until we are all free. GSO shouldn’t want the 43% only when they need our votes or to quell resistance. The 43% are here and taking up space.”
For more info, check the Juneteenth GSO Facebook page or juneteenthgso.wordpress.com.
