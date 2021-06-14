Greensboro, North Carolina – Getting to Happy Wellness invites the community to join in for courageous conversations with National Inspirational Speaker, Thomas E. Clodfelter on Sunday, June 27th from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at their Studio located downtown at 108 John Wesley Way, Suite B, Greensboro, North Carolina, 27401.
Free and confidential on-the-spot HIV and STD testing will be provided by Angela Morgan of the Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency. The event is free to the community. Although registration is encouraged, it is not required. To register, please visit www.hivknowyourstatus.eventbrite.com.
The CDC recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 – 64 years be screened at least once in their lifetime, yet less than 40% of people in the U.S. have ever been tested for HIV, according to a CDC report published in 2018 in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).
According to the 2020 Guilford County Department of Human Services Sexually Transmitted Infections Data Brief, “Although there has been a decline in HIV Infection incidence rates in Guilford County, the county still has higher rates than most peer counties and the state.”
Did you know that one in seven people in the U.S. living with HIV don't know it?
“Getting tested for HIV is quicker and easier than ever before – and when you take the test, you take control,” said Eugene McCray, M.D., director of CDC’s Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention. “It’s my hope that through the initiative to end the HIV epidemic, we will increase testing and early diagnosis, speed linkages to care, and help ensure rapid treatment is available to help save lives and prevent new HIV infections.”
About Thomas E. Clodfelter:
Thomas E. Clodfelter was diagnosed 33 years ago with HIV after donating blood and receiving a letter in the mail from the local health department. Since his diagnosis he has become the face and voice of HIV/AIDS awareness locally and nationally.
To learn more about Thomas E. Clodfelter’s journey please click here to listen to his interview with Renee Vaughn of 97.1 WQMG.
About Getting to Happy Wellness:
Torri and Terri Johnson are the owners of Getting to Happy Wellness. Torri is a National Board Certified Counselor (NCC) and a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor - Associate (LCMHCA) in North Carolina. Torri is the proud mother of a son named Morry. Terri is an actress represented by Carolina Talent Agency and serves as the Business Manager and Creative Director. Terri is the proud mother of a daughter named Lyric and a son named John (AJ).
The purpose of the Getting to Happy Wellness Studio is to explore mental health through the lens of performing arts and to use the arts to address the mental health stigma, particularly in Black and communities of color, everywhere. For more information about Getting to Happy Wellness please visit, www.thegthstudio.com.
