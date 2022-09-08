Judge rejects petition to restore Blind Tiger permits

In an order issued Wednesday in the North Carolina Office of Administrative Hearings, Judge Jonathan Dills denied a petition from attorneys for the Greensboro music venue the Bind Tiger. Last week, those attorneys requested a temporary restraining order against the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, which on August 5, suspended the club’s alcohol permits.
As previously reported, the suspension followed a July 31 incident in which contracted security guard Jason Leonard fatally shot Pedro Alegria during a fight outside the club’s entrance. Alegria had been celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when, according to an ALE investigator, a patron at another table used a racial epithet about a Black member of Alegria’s party.
Venue attorney Amiel Rossabi and co-owner Brad McCauley have both acknowledged that the combatants were ejected together and that Leonard then stepped outside and shot Alegria. Both co-owner and attorney have alleged not only the criminality of Leonard’s action but that of former manager Donald “Doc” Beck, who according to both McCauley and Rossabi, hid several firearms in the manager’s office immediately after the shooting. Leonard has been charged with second-degree murder.
Co-owner McCauley currently faces two misdemeanor charges: one for allowing unlawful conduct on licensed premises and one for an undefined “weapon offense.” His fired former manager Beck is charged with one undefined “weapon offense” and three counts of allowing unlawful conduct.
In a press conference last week, attorney Rossabi stated that prior to his client receiving a 2:30 a.m. call about the shooting, McCauley was unaware that two of the contracted 10-member security force had armed themselves earlier that evening (an affidavit from an ALE investigator described Beck as hiding a third firearm from investigators).
Rossabi also accused ALE investigators of releasing false information, but stopped short of accusing four GPD officers of stating falsehoods in their affidavits. Instead, he called the GPD affidavits “vague” and “irrelevant.”
All four officers stated that there had been three previous shootings at the venue this year and that they considered it a public danger. Two described being denied entry by staff after responding to 911 calls about the shooting of Alegria.
At last week’s press conference, Rossabi, who is also the attorney for the Greensboro Police Officer’s Association, acknowledged the officers were initially denied entry but stated this was because “anybody who was armed should not come into a facility that is governed by the ALE.”
Referring to the shooting victim, Rossabi said, “In a lot of respect, the tragic death of Mr. Alegria is irrelevant. That’s something that happened outside.”
At that time, he said he was looking forward to Wednesday’s hearing with “an excellent judge” who “will give us the due process to which we are entitled, so I am not worried about the law.”
In Wednesday’s ruling, Judge Dills stated “I’m going to deny the motion because I don’t think you carried the burden of immediacy” and cited “legitimate public safety concerns by what is presented.”
That will not be the final ruling in this case. In his written order, Judge Dills granted the Blind Tiger attorneys’ motion for a full hearing on a preliminary injunction.
“The parties will confer and, in concert with the undersigned’s paralegal who handles calendaring, attempt to propose a hearing date,” wrote Dills. “Regardless, if a motion is filed, the Tribunal will accommodate hearing consistent with procedure and the undersigned’s schedule.”
This means that, at some point, a hearing will be held on the motion for a preliminary. That hearing, at which attorneys for both sides will be allowed to call witnesses, may decide whether the Blind Tiger’s ABC licenses will be restored or permanently revoked. Until then, those licenses remain suspended and no alcohol may be served at the venue.
