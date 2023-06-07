On May 24, Administrative Law Judge Karlene Turrentine recommended that the state board licensing North Carolina addiction counselors dismiss that agency’s allegations against William Guest.
The word “recommended” is used because the North Carolina Addictions Specialist Professional Practice Board (NCASPPB), which is investigating the controversial “enthusiastic sobriety” teen rehab program Insight, is not bound by her ruling. The petition filed by attorney Grant Simpkins alleged that Guest “forced” teenage patients to “chain-smoke” and stop taking prescription medications, and “routinely used racial and homophobic slurs.”
Neither of the two former patients who testified for the state addressed the racism and homophobia allegation. Both testified they were encouraged to smoke, but Turrentine ruled this was not being “forced.”
“I can only use the language of the allegation,” stated Turrentine, “which said that Mr. Guest not only ‘forced’ them to smoke, but to ‘chain-smoke,’ There was no language saying Mr. Guest gave minor children cigarettes in contravention of the law.” Hypothetical phrasing that, according to Turrentine, “would have stood up” in a way that “forced to chain-smoke” did not.
Similarly, while one witness alleged Guest had told his parents he would not be allowed into the program unless he stopped taking the psychiatric medications prescribed by his physician, the judge said this did not constitute Guest “forcing” him to do so.
On LinkedIn, Guest is identified as former Facility Director of the Insight Program of Greensboro and former Facility Director/Clinical Supervisor of the Insight Program of Raleigh and current Director of Recovery Services at Welwynn Outpatient Center in Raleigh.
The Insight Program of Greensboro closed March 2022, nine months after the publication of the YES! Weekly cover story “Code of Silence: Survivors allege teen rehab program refused to report rapes”. Previous articles reported allegations by more than 50 survivors that Insight encouraged them to chain-smoke in order to channel “rebellious energies” away from drugs or alcohol, and that they were forbidden to take prescribed medication and prevented from seeing doctors or other certified and licensed healthcare providers.
While Insight is based in Atlanta, its remaining NC locations are in Charlotte and Cary. It has no connection with Insight Human Services of Winston-Salem.
On May 29, the NCASPPB issued the following statement about the hearing:
Over the last two years, the North Carolina Addictions Specialist Professional Practice Board conducted investigations of the allegations made by Liz Nickerson and the Enthusiastic Sobriety Abuse Alliance.
These investigations revealed dozens of victims and witnesses who alleged actions that would be ethical violations against multiple counselors within the Insight Program. Many of those victims asked to remain anonymous.
The Board filed a contested case hearing against Will Guest, a Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor, and program director of the Raleigh branch of the Insight Program.
Mr. Guest began practicing substance abuse counseling with the Insight Program in the early 2000s.
In 2005, the North Carolina legislature passed the NC Substance Abuse Professional Practice Act (commonly called “the Practice Act” within the addictions counseling community).
The Practice Act required all persons who practiced substance abuse counseling to come under the jurisdiction of the North Carolina Addictions Specialist Professional Practice Board within a two-year window.
Mr. Guest began the application process and became credentialed with the Board in August 2006.
In a pre-trial Hearing on May 18, 2023, the Administrative Law Judge ruled that many of the Board’s witnesses, including Ms. Nickerson, were patients of Mr. Guest in a period prior to passage of the Practice Act and therefore, prior to his credentialing with the Board. The judge then ordered these witnesses dismissed. This ruling further severely hampered the Board’s ability to bring forth witnesses
The Board continued its case with the remaining witnesses. The remaining witnesses knew Mr. Guest, but in all cases, he was not their direct counselor.
At the respondent’s attorney request, the judge issued a preliminary ruling to dismiss the case because the Board had not met the burden of proof of Mr. Guest’s unethical behavior while he was credentialed by the Board.
This recommended final decision will be considered by the Board later in the year. The Board has the authority to not accept the ruling.
Following the hearing, Executive Director Barden Culbreth said, “The Board’s state-ordered mandate is to protect the public. This is especially important here because patients with addictions are at their most vulnerable and susceptible to people in positions of power, especially from their counselors. While we are disappointed in the judge’s recommended decision, we will continue to pursue allegations of unethical behavior, including those against counselors of the Insight Program.”
In a telephone statement, Culbreth explained why his board could not discipline Guest for acting as Nickerson’s counselor before he was licensed in North Carolina, or for anything he said and did before his licensure.
“The DMV is unlikely to revoke your driver’s license over allegations, however credible, that you were a reckless driver before you ever had a license. That’s a crude analogy, but the judge is saying everything that happened before Mr. Guest was certified in North Carolina is off the table.”
Nickerson, who now lives in Oregon, first contacted YES! Weekly in late 2020 about the abuses she and others allegedly suffered in the Greensboro program from 2004 when she was 16, to when she was “kicked out” after her pregnancy in 2006. “All of the girls who got pregnant were immediately kicked out, and all of the boys who impregnated them were allowed to stay.”
As described in the January 5 2021 YES! Weekly article The [Hate] Group, the Insight Program is founded on the “enthusiastic sobriety” teachings of the controversial and openly racist Bob Meehan, whose son-in-law Clint Stonebraker is the program’s current owner and executive director.
Meehan first received national coverage in 1979, when Carol Burnett praised him for helping her daughter Carrie Hamilton overcome drug addiction. Hamilton died of lung cancer in 2002 at the age of 38. According to a 2013 Access Hollywood report, Hamilton acquired her lifelong nicotine addiction in Meehan’s program. Meehan died in June 2021. The cause of his death remains undisclosed, but multiple former Insight members describe him as a constant smoker with nicotine-stained teeth and beard.
In June 2021, Guest told YES! Weekly he could not comment on Nickerson’s allegations but would forward them to Stonebraker. Requests for comment from Stonebraker have gone unanswered.
Last week, Nickerson described what she would have said if allowed to testify.
“Every time I attempted to quit smoking cigarettes, due to my hospitalizations for asthma, I was mocked, bullied, teased, and isolated by my peers and counselors because I was not smoking.”
She also stated she “was prepared to testify to rampant sexual abuse happening in the program, which I reported directly to Will and other counselors, and which nothing was done about.”
Sam Dale, one of the two witnesses allowed to testify, told YES! Weekly that anyone who refused cigarettes from Guest, “would be mocked and scorned and asked how do you not smoke cigarettes if you’re a drug addict and this is the only thing that we can do? Nicotine was presented as something that had never gotten anybody arrested, so it was a problem we could deal with later.”
Insight, alleged Dale, “insists that you must always identify as a drug addict even after you are clean and sober, as you are powerless over drugs and mind-altering substances and will always be an addict, that only the group can save from being killed by that addiction.”
Dale also stated that “Will Guest said to me and my parents that, in the eyes of Insight, being sober requires giving up all medications, including ones prescribed in many treatment centers,” and that he was forbidden to attend Guilford High School, which ended his chances at a swimming scholarship. “I had to sign a contract saying I would not see friends and schoolmates because they smoked weed, and was required to hang out with kids from Insight who were not even 30 days sober from heroin.”
The other former patient to testify was Sara Swope, who said she entered the Raleigh Insight program in March 2018 and left in April 2021. Swope told YES! Weekly that she was surprised she was not asked to testify about her participation in the fire that caused over $81,000 of damage at the closed North Wilkesboro Speedway in July 2018. This incident was described in the Feb. 28. 2021 article “Fear, Fraud and Fun Felonies ,” which quoted former Insight patient Blake Strider as stating the arson was discussed after the fact by both members and staff of the Charlotte and Atlanta “shops” (as Insight’s various local headquarters and meeting places are called), and that “we were told not to talk to police about this.”
“It was me and a bunch of kids from the Charlotte group,” said Swope to YES! Weekly. “We entered the old broadcasters’ box and broke chairs and windows, and the Charlotte kids set fire to hay bales stored there.” While Swope acknowledges that Guest had not instructed them to do it, she stated that she told him afterward and “he never said don’t do that, but instead, wow, that sounds fun,” which Swope called “an example of how we were encouraged to do whatever we wanted as long as it wasn’t drugs.”
She also alleged that, after vandalizing “an abandoned old folks’ home in Raleigh,” police came to the program asking questions that she and other patients were instructed by counselors not to answer.
“I wasn’t in the Raleigh group, so I can’t speak too much to how Will would have reacted,” said Strider. “But it was standard practice to report a fun felony to Insight staff the day after we committed it. We were also coached to lie about a previous fire set by some of the kids in Charlotte, which burnt the asphalt on a bridge so badly that people could not reach their homes.”
Both Nickerson and NCASPPB director Culbreth says that the investigation of the Insight Program in North Carolina is only just beginning. Those with information on the state’s complaint process can contact Culbreth at barden@ncaddictionsboard.org. Nickerson urged survivors of Insight and other “enthusiastic sobriety” programs to contact Enthusiastic Sobriety Abuse Alliance, the organization she co-founded, via the contact form at www.esaalliance.org.
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
