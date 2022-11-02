“I am relieved it’s over, but it’s bittersweet,” said Mary Smith to YES! Weekly, the day after United States District Judge Loretta Biggs approved the $2.57 million settlement agreement in Smith et al v. City of Greensboro et al, her Federal civil rights lawsuit over the death of her son Marcus. “It should never have come to this.”
On Sept. 8, 2018, Marcus Deon Smith, a 38-year-old Black man died while pressed face-down on Church Street by Greensboro police officers, who applied a “hogtie” restraint that attached Smith’s feet to his ankles and puts weight on his diaphragm, while two Guilford County EMTs looked on and did not begin CPR until five minutes after an officer noticed he’d stopped breathing.
Smith had a diagnosed mental illness with symptoms that included anxiety, paranoia and schizophrenia, and like many in the houseless community, he self-medicated with street drugs. But the North Carolina State Medical Examiner ruled how he was restrained as the primary cause of his death, which was ruled a homicide, a term that does not imply criminality but means that the victim died from the actions of persons other than himself.
The GPD internal investigation and the SBI one, both of which were concluded before the medical examiner’s report was released, found the officers had not violated the law or the department’s professional standards. District Attorney Jim Westmoreland, who left office in January 2019, concurred.
Former GPD chief Wayne Scott, who retired at the end of 2019, announced the RIPP Hobble restraint used on Smith would be discontinued, but there was no departmental directive banning it until months after his successor Brian James took office in January 2020 and city council learned it was still not forbidden by the GPD directives manual. As described in “The Perfectly Legal Hogtying of Marcus Smith,” a May 12, 2021 article in the Raleigh-based online publication The Assembly, “hogtie” restraints are still technically legal in North Carolina law enforcement. Various agencies may “ban” it, as Durham and Winston-Salem police and the Guilford County sheriff’s department did long before GPD, but there is currently no legislation to prevent future heads of those departments from reviving it.
During the public controversy over Smith’s death, Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Scott publicly stated the RIPP Hobble had been used on “hundreds” of people in custody over the last decade, none of whom had died.
In April 2019, Smith filed the suit, which named the City of Greensboro as a defendant, along with officers Lee Andrews, Jordan Bailey, Christopher Bradshaw, Robert Duncan, Alfred Lewis, Michael Montalvo, Justin Payne, and Douglas Strader, as well as EMTs Ashley Abbott and Dylan Alling. Montalvo retired with a full pension when he turned 55 and Andrews resigned in 2019 with a partial pension at the age of 50.
Strader was fired for an unrelated 2019 incident in which he discharged his firearm at a car fleeing a downtown crime scene. After he spent most of 2020 unsuccessfully appealing his termination, he was hired by the Graham police department in early 2021, where he remains a controversial figure, due to allegations of excessive force.
Before the suit was settled, Discovery revealed that the RIPP Hobble had been used in 275 instances between 2014 and 2018, in which approximately 68 percent of those it was used on were Black. Assistant City Manager for Public Safety Trey Davis acknowledged there had been “some” racial “disproportionality” as to who was hogtied.
In April of this year, City Attorney Chuck Watts announced that all parties to the lawsuit had come to terms on a settlement. However, that settlement was not official until recently. At the end of the approximately 30-minute court session, plaintiff attorney Flint Taylor and defense attorney Alan Duncan effusively thanked Jon Harkavy of the Chapel Hill firm Patterson Harkavy, LLP for working with all parties on the mediation that resulted in the settlement.
Although the terms of that settlement were agreed upon in April, one reason for the delay in it being finalized was the issue of Marcus Smith’s adult son Marquis Smith and two minor children, identified in court documents as A.D. and K.S. While both plaintiffs and defendants agreed to include Greensboro attorney Betty Toussaint, whom a state court had appointed the children’s guardian ad litem, in the settlement negotiations for the limited purpose of determining how funds would be distributed, Judge Briggs stated in a court appearance in August that she received no formal notification of this prior to that date, and would not sign off on the agreement until she had time to study it.
A federal judge’s approval is not always required on a settlement, but was necessary in this case, due to minor children being included.
The $2.57 million settlement will be paid by the defendants and received by plaintiffs as follows:
Within 60 days of Oct. 20, 2022, the City of Greensboro will pay $2,220,000 and Guilford County will pay $350,000. $1.21 million will go to the parents and estate of Marcus Smith. $1.35 million will be apportioned between the three children, with each receiving $450,000. $10,000 will go to Greensboro’s Interactive Resource Center (IRC), for the installation of a plaque stating: “This courtyard is named and dedicated in loving memory of Marcus Deon Smith with funds for this dedication provided as an expression of respect and reconciliation by the City of Greensboro.”
While Marcus Smith’s adult son Marquis and his minor child designated A.D. will receive their shares of the settlement within 60 days, guardian ad litem Toussaint has not yet been able to locate the child designated as K.S., nor that child’s mother. The settlement requires all parties to cooperate “with reasonable efforts to identify and locate K.S., with the Guardian ad Litem reporting to counsel every six months until K.S. has been located, or until A.D., the other minor child, is no longer a minor.” Until then, the $450,000 intended for K.S. will be held by the Guilford County Clerk of Superior Court, with “reasonable expenses” withdrawn by the Guardian ad litem.
If Toussaint identifies and locates K.S. prior to A.D.’s 18th birthday, the balance of those deposited funds will be distributed to K.S. But if K.S. is not located by A.D.’s 18th birthday, the amount remaining in trust will be divided between A.D. and Marquise Smith.
From the beginning of the public outcry over Marcus Smith’s death that began in October 2018, after Smith family attorney Graham Holt told the press that Smith had died from being restrained by police during a mental health crisis, many have asked what, beyond simply banning that restraint procedure, can be done to keep such a tragedy from recurring.
“The city is going to embed mental health workers in our police department,” said Vaughan in 2018, in a statement she made at the first council meeting after Marcus Smith’s death was ruled a homicide and the bodycam videos of that death were released. “These professionals will be new hires who are specially trained to assist police with their encounters with people suffering from mental health or drug addiction issues to help defuse and deescalate negative interactions. They will also provide follow-up and treatment options.”
The next time this proposal was publicly discussed at council was December 17, 2019. At that meeting, council voted 8-1 to approve agenda item No. 51, “Resolution Authorizing Award of Contract to The S.E.L. Group for Behavioral Health Response Program in the Amount of $500,000.”
The Social and Emotional Learning (S.E.L.) Group is a Greensboro-based organization founded by Dr. Nanette Funderburk and Minister Keith Funderburk. The purpose of the approved contract was to create “a Behavioral Health Response Program (BHRP)” providing city employees with a “real-time response from a mental health professional during crisis interactions with customers/residents.”
As part of its contract, S.E.L. Group was required to “equip city staff with the knowledge of how to handle crisis situations with clients in the absence of a mental health professional” and “de-escalate crisis situations, minimize crisis situations that lead to arrests, and more effectively connect citizens who experience crises to the appropriate services in a timely manner.” The contract stated that S.E.L. Group clinicians would provide real-time response 24 hours a day, 365 days a year through Dec. 31, 2020, with the option of two one-year renewals.
The program did not begin until March 2020. In November of that year, the city decided the contract with S.E.L. Group would not be renewed, and to hire a new team of counselors, who would report to the office of Equity and Inclusion, and work with police officers who be given additional training.
This decision was not publicly discussed at a council meeting prior to council’s virtual work session on Nov. 17, 2020. At that work session, assistant city manager Kim Sowell informed the council that a licensed professional had been hired to run the new team and that the city was in the process of hiring six counselors.
The new city-run crisis intervention program, known as the Behavioral Health Response Team (BHRT) program, began with little fanfare in January 2021.
On October 10, the following announcement was posted to the Greensboro Police Department Facebook page.
The Greensboro Police Department was selected to receive funds from the Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) Grant, through the NC Legislature House Bill 802. With these additional resources, GPD’s Behavioral Health Response Team now includes an EMS component.
Billie Silvera, Community Health Paramedic with Guilford County Emergency Medical Services Division, joined the team on August 29, 2022. Silvera has an extensive work history serving patients with behavioral health and developmental disabilities and has worked as a paramedic since 2014.
“I’m able to use both aspects of my career experiences- being a paramedic and serving those with mental health needs. I’m doing what I love on this team and together we are able to help others when they call 911” said Silvera.
With the new BHRT/STAR program, an officer, licensed clinician and paramedic now respond together in one vehicle to calls where a mental health component may be present.
The post also quoted “Corporal Jeremy Johnson of BHRT” as saying: “This team is successful in that we are providing citizens of Greensboro with the best service we can offer. There are certainly calls where officer support is needed. Other times, our officers can default to the team’s clinician or paramedic for the exact care -- whether that is getting them connected with the help they need or providing immediate medical assistance.”
The post stated that, since January 2021, the BHRT team has “answered approximately 4,000 calls for service.”
