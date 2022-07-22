Joytime Ministries Celebrates 10 years in Ministry!
Big Daddy Weave Lead Singer and Radio Personality Dr. Joy Greene to Headline Event
High Point, N.C.: Women from across the Triad and beyond are invited to the annual 2022 Joytime Women’s Retreat.This year’s 2-day retreat will feature Christian author, speaker and radio personality Dr. Joy Greene and lead singer of the award-winning band Big Daddy Weave, Mike Weaver.
Open to all women, the encouraging retreat will take place on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 at the Church on 68 located at 300 NC 68, Greensboro, North Carolina 27409.
In addition to Greene and Weaver, award winning Christian singer and musician Jason Crabb will be performing. Crabb was voted Gospel Music Male Vocalist of the Year in 2004. Local brother and sister duo, Parker Webb and Hannah Ward, known as Guilford will lead worship. WGHP TV Fox8 anchor, Chad Tucker, and his wife, Meredith Tucker, will be speakers at the event.
The founder of Joytime Ministries, Dr. Greene is an author and professor and she speaks regularly at women’s events. She hosts a nationally-syndicated radio feature, “Joytime,” that airs on over 1500 radio stations worldwide. Through Joytime, Dr. Greene encourages women through Biblical principles as they seek to balance their daily lives. Locally, Joytime airs on the JoyFM network and on WBFJ-Your Family Station.
The topic of the High Point event will be “steadfast faith” Greene said. “We will enjoy a weekend of worship, encouragement and fun as we celebrate 10 years of ministry!”
Dr. Joy Greene is a Doctor of Pharmacy, Professor of Pharmacy and Associate Dean at High Point University. Dr. Greene lives near High Point with her husband and two children.
Mike Weaver is the lead singer of Big Daddy Weave, the popular Christian band known for their No. 1 platinum single, “Redeemed” and more recently for “All Things New”.
Tickets for the Joytime Women’s Retreat are $22-$44 and can be purchased through www.eventbrite.com.
