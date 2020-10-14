GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2020) –Seventeen-year-old Josie Markovics, a senior at Page High School, will host the Greensboro Women’s March on Oct. 17 at 2 pm on the Governmental Plaza, 110 S. Greene Street, Greensboro, NC.
The Greensboro Women’s March is in coordination with a march on Washington and sister actions in cities and communities across the country. The event in Greensboro, NC is one of over 300 happening nationwide Oct. 17, 2020.
Miss Markovics decided to take action because she was frustrated she couldn’t vote in this election and wanted her voice to be heard. She wants women to know they count at the polls and can bring about change by voting.
Event Speakers include:
• Kathy Manning, Candidate for US House of Representatives, 6th District
• Dr. Jen Mangrum, Candidate for North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction
• Pricey Harrison, North Carolina House of Representatives, District 57
• Nicole Quick, Candidate for North Carolina House of Representatives, District 59
• Antoinette Weaver, Candidate for Soil and Water District Supervisor in Guilford County NC
• Mary Beth Murphy, Candidate for Guilford County Commissioner, District 4
After the speakers conclude, participants will walk the block in support of women’s rights and voting.
Accommodation will be available for any Deaf, Hard of Hearing, or ASL user by Communication Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Inc.
All participants must wear masks and practice social distancing.
For more information on the Greensboro, NC event, visit https://act.womensmarch.com/event/oct-17-march/287?source=website&akid=
For more information on October 17 Count on Us events around the country, visit womensmarch.com.
# # #
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.