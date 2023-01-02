On Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:00PM, you have a unique opportunity to join inspiring conversation with Command Sergeant Major (ret) Gretchen Evans as she shares her leadership adventures and how to overcome heart-breaking losses and obstacles in your life.
The conversation will take place at the Mary P. Ragsdale YMCA, 900 Bonner Dr. in Jamestown NC
Texas native Gretchen Evans is one of the most highly decorated female veterans who held leadership roles in multiple combat engagements in her 27 years in the Army, including overseeing more than 30,000 ground troops in Afghanistan. She worked her way up to Command Sergeant Major – the highest rank an enlisted soldier can achieve. While serving in Afghanistan in 2006, CSM Evans’ world changed in a millisecond when a rocket blast caused her debilitating injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, internal injuries, and the loss of all hearing.
With the help of her guide dog, her rope team of friends and supporters, and a healthy dose of grit, CSM Evans navigated her way through a changed life. In 2019, CSM Evans founded Team UNBROKEN, a mixed ability athletic team and competed in the World’s Toughest Race, currently airing on Amazon Prime
TICKETS - Tickets are free and open to the community - bring a friend! Limited seating, please save your seats: RSVP https://evite.me/bHXP18DMn8
If you’d like to give back, all donations support the YMCA of Greensboro’s Annual Giving Campaign.
Click here to https://www.ymcagreensboro.org/support-y
The Annual Giving Campaign funds the YMCA’s community financial assistance program to ensure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.
