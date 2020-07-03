At approximately 1:59 A.M. on June 27, 2020, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were dispatched to 1522 N. Liberty St. reference a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, lying in the roadway on 16th St.
Evidence gathered at the scene indicated that the male had suffered a gunshot wound or wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel.
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Authorities later identified the victim as thirty-eight-year-old, Marcus Jerome Reid of 222 Motor Rd., Apt. 6, Winston-Salem.
The death of Mr. Reid marks the fourteenth (14h) homicide to occur in Winston-Salem in 2020, as opposed to twelve (12) homicides for the same period of time in 2019.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
***UPDATE***
Update July 2, 2020:
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division have continued their investigation into the murder of thirty-eight-year-old (38) Marcus Jerome Reid.
As a result of this investigation thus far, detectives have charged twenty-nine-year-old (29) Jermaine Lamont Webster with Murder/Possession of Firearm by Felon/Assault on a Government Official/No Bond.
At approximately 2:15 p.m. today, July 2, 2020, authorities arrested Mr. Webster, of 2704 N. Claremont Ave., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27105 in the 2700 Block of Claremont Ave. He is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.
A booking photograph of Mr. Webster is above.
This investigation is ongoing and no other information will be provided at this time.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.
