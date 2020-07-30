Pfafftown, NC -- Today Jay Allred (R-Forsyth) has announced his intention to fill Rep. Debra Conrad's open seat. Rep. Conrad announced she will be retiring effective Friday July 31, 2020 from the legislature leaving the seat open for appointment by the Forsyth County Republican Party.
Allred is a local small business owner and legislative activist who has been very involved in Forsyth County and Raleigh. Allred has lived in Forsyth County for 30 years and is a lifelong North Carolinian with two daughters who graduated from Reagan High School.
Since seeking guidance from family and friends, Allred has been overwhelmed with the support he has received from community members and representatives from Raleigh. Allred has received public support from the Labor Commissioner Nominee Rep. Josh Dobson, House Majority Whip Jon Hardister, House Education Chair Craig Horn, Civil Rights Leader Clearance Henderson and the Frederick Douglass Foundation. Allred believes the overwhelming support he has received from friends in Raleigh shows that he will be effective from day one in helping working families and small businesses recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.