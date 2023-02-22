Members of the Jamestown Business Association seem to have been hit by a case of enthusiasm and they hope it will be contagious. With meetings held on alternate months at noon and in the evening it will make participation easier.
Meetings on odd months will be held in the evenings in the lounge at Simply Thai restaurant and consist of abbreviated business with lots of networking opportunities. On even months, JBA will meet at noon at Jamestown Park Clubhouse.
A new element was introduced at the Feb. 16 lunch meeting, which included several joining the group via Zoom.
“Emily Wagoner, the JBA secretary, wanted a Zoom link so she could attend and I just opened it up to everyone,” said Jamie Hall, president.
“I hope we can make it a regular addition to the meetings,” added Vicki Capps who served as moderator between the Zoom and in-person members.
Capps, who also serves as webmaster for the group, is gathering information about each member business to update the website and make it easier to find shops, restaurants and services.
“JBA is somewhat like a Chamber of Commerce, but it is really more about community,” Hall said.
JBA hopes to support the community with special events, which in turn will pull more visitors to the area. Although ideas are being considered for 2024, this year will serve as a foundation for upcoming events. The main focus for 2023 will continue to be Christmas on Main and helping the Jamestown Rotary Club with the annual Christmas parade. Some service projects also are being considered.
JBA is not limited to Jamestown businesses. All businesses and non-profits in the greater Jamestown area, which includes High Point and Greensboro, are invited to join the organization.
“We are all better together,” Hall said.
The next JBA meeting will be a Meet and Greet at the Simply Thai lounge on March 20 at 5:30 p.m. For more information about the organization check www.jamestownbusinessassociation.org.
