We all have heard pitches offering us easy money, trips or automobiles. These days, it’s phone calls about car warranties and insurance quotes. All we have to do is hand over some personal information, often credit card or bank account numbers, and the prizes are on their way to you.
It would be nice to think none of us is gullible enough to fall for such tricks, but a surprising number of people do fall victim. It was schemes — or scams — such as these that were the topic of the recent AARP workshop featuring the Fraud Watch Network.
Jamestown’s AARP Livable Communities Committee offered the workshop, and two more scheduled in the future, via Zoom or in person in the Civic Center.
AARP representative Helen Mack led the presentation to teach viewers how to protect themselves from scammers by learning how to identify, avoid and report fraud. Mack supplied several of the latest data on fraud trends.
“The best thing to do about scamming is to prevent it,” Mack. However, she added that if you have been scammed out of money, the chances of getting it back are very, very small. When money has been stolen, it becomes fraud.
Mack broke down the top scams into five categories: identity theft, impostor scams, investment fraud, lottery and fake prizes, and tech support from other countries.
The No. 1 rule is never give your bank account information or social security number to anyone over the phone or via email or text.
“Identity theft is a multi-billion dollar industry. Millions of dollars have been hijacked from unemployment benefits,” Mack reported.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently reported that consumer fraud losses hit a record $5.8 billion in 2021. The amount of money lost to scams increases as victims age, with those 80 and over the biggest targets, almost twice as many as the next highest age group.
Have you heard the scam about someone calling an elderly person pretending to be a grandchild then asking for money? That sounds hard to pass up and many people have fallen victim to this type of impostor scam.
The most recent imposter scam is someone offering a free Covid-19 test, but requiring your Medicare number first. Another is the IRS asking for bank numbers. Never give out any personal information.
Some fake prize scams ask for a processing fee before they will send your “free” gift.
“Engage your inner skeptic,” Mack said about calls that seem too good to be true. They probably are.
There are several things everyone can do to help prevent being a fraud victim: avoid making a financial decision in a heightened emotional state; do your research by looking up legitimate charitable organizations and brokers at charitynavigator.org, give.org, or brokercheck.finra.org; screen phone calls and watch for fake emails and text messages; and develop a refusal script.
If you receive a phone call you suspect might be a scam, if you have caller ID and don’t recognize the number, it’s best not to answer the phone. If it is a friend or something important, you’ll receive a voicemail. If you answer, it signals to the caller that yours is a legitimate number and they will keep calling.
Also, don’t try to keep the caller on the line. That just verifies they have a legitimate phone number.
Make certain you protect your personal information, shred sensitive information, monitor bills and financial accounts, consider a fraud alert for your credit reports and watch your credit reports at annualcreditreport.com or by calling 877-322-8228.
A good many frauds come via email. Keep your operating system and antivirus software current. Don’t share passwords and make them hard to crack. Use a unique password for each account and consider using a password manager. Don’t open any suspicious emails.
AARP offers free advice on how to recognize and handle fraud scams at https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/about-fraud-watch-network. You do not have to be an AARP member to benefit from the information.
Notice that the AARP website begins with “https.” That means it is a secure network that protects and legitimizes all communication and customer information.
Two more AARP-sponsored workshops have been scheduled:
“Living Longer, Living Smarter” will be presented April 28. Learn how to create a long-term plan with financial, health, home/community and legal considerations in mind.
“Home Fit” is the final workshop on May 25. At this presentation, learn solutions for making your home comfortable, safe and a good fit. This program helps people stay in their own home.
All workshops are free and will be held from 10:30 a.m.-12 noon via Zoom and streamed on the Town’s YouTube channel. The workshops will also be shown in the Civic Center at Town Hall. Not all meetings will last the full time allotted.
Registration is required but AARP membership is not required. For more information and to register, visit www.jamestown-nc.gov/event or call 336-454-1138.
The AARP Fraud Watch Network video is available on the Town’s YouTube website, www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
