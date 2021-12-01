The YMCA of Greensboro Association recently received a grant from POOLCORP for $125,000 to conduct a Safety Around Water program in 2022. POOLCORP is one of the world’s largest wholesale distributors of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products.
When Rachael Jonas, executive director of aquatics at the YMCA of Greater New Orleans contacted Justine Intiso, the aquatics director at Ragsdale Family YMCA, to see if she would be interested in learning more about an opportunity to receive funding for such a program, Intiso’s reaction was a resounding yes.
“I told her the YMCA of Greensboro Association would be interested,” Intiso said. “Rachael then gathered information about our association and I informed her if we got the grant we could serve 1,000 youths.”
Last year POOLCORP partnered with the New Orleans YMCA, but this year has expanded its donation to eight YMCAs across the country.
Following a meeting with Jonas and considering her recommendation, POOLCORP selected the Greensboro YMCA Association as one of the recipients for funding of the 2022 water safety program.
“This grant is so meaningful to our YMCAs because it will allow us to reach more youth with the Safety Around Water program,” Intiso said. “We have this amazing opportunity to serve more than we normally would be able to.”
The Safety Around Water program focuses on key water safety skills that are designed to teach kids and adults how to be safe in the water. It teaches skills like swim-float-swim, a sequence of skills that allows persons to calmly keep themselves safe in water above their heads. It teaches how to swim, take a break to float, and continue swimming to safety.
“The base of the program will be the Safety Around Water skills typically taught in stages 1-3 of the swim lesson continuum,” Intiso said. “We will be focusing mainly on ages 3-14 for the program, but would love to involve ages 15-18 as well.”
The YMCA of Greensboro Association offers swim lessons year-round at all its locations. The Safety Around Water program will be held at the Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, Kathleen Price Bryan Family YMCA and Alex W. Spears III YMCA, all in Greensboro; Mary Perry Ragsdale Family YMCA in Jamestown; Reidsville Family YMCA in Reidsville; and Eden Family YMCA in Eden.
“Each branch has a set number to serve,” Intiso said. “The Ragsdale Y will look to serve 450 of the 1,000 youth. We will be working with some schools in our area, possibly the city of Greensboro, and looking to partner with other outside organizations, as well as kids in our community that we know need the program.”
All registration information will be sent out in the early spring of 2022 and plans are to start the program in April.
