The Wyndham Championship returns to Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 11-15. The defending champion, Jim Herman, came back from four shots behind to win the 2020 event at 21-under-par for his third PGA Tour victory.
Digital tickets are now available at https://bit.ly/3fNvBTL. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance. There will be no gate sales of tickets or Will Call this year. When fans arrive at the Wyndham Championship, tournament personnel will scan the digital ticket and provide the wristband for that day of tournament play.
Fans are not the only ones returning this year. With 15,000-20,000 fans per day admitted this year after no fans in 2020 due to Covid-19 – the first time ever there were no fans – Margaritaville and hospitality venues also return.
Margaritaville offers live music, upscale food and beverages, non-alcoholic options and, of course, margaritas.
“It feels great to make this announcement,” said Tournament Director Mark Brazil recently. “We played without fans a year ago and felt fortunate to play, but it was quiet and very strange. Having fans back at the Wyndham in August will be the Triad’s first opportunity for this many people to watch live sports in person in almost a year and a half. We’re expecting great crowds and a long-awaited return to normalcy at the Wyndham.”
Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask. However, fans should visit www.wyndhamchampionship.com/spectators/health-safety to learn the health and safety protocols for 2021.
The Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 as The Greater Greensboro Open and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA Tour excluding the Majors. It returned to one of its original courses, the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club, in 2008 after 31 years at Forest Oaks Country Club.
As in recent years, the tournament is the final regular-season event prior the FedEx Cup playoffs and many players use the Wyndham as a way to better their chances of getting into the playoffs.
For parking and more information, visit www.wyndhamchampionship.com.
