• 2022 Wyndham champion Joo-hyung Kim nicknamed himself “Tom” after his love for Thomas the Tank Engine as a child. His second choice would have been Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story.”
• Three-time champion Davis Love III made his 25th appearance in this year’s Wyndham Championship, but missed the cut. He has the third-most appearances in tourney history behind Sam Snead, an eight-time winner, who made 34 starts and Fuzzy Zoeller, who has 26 starts.
• 2011 champion Webb Simpson withdrew Friday during the weather delay, knowing he would not make the cut.
• Of the six golfers in the playoff last year, only Adam Scott and Si Woo Kim made the cut. Winner Kevin Kisner withdrew after the second round and did not make the cut, nor did Roger Sloan. Branden Grace and Kevin Na did not play this year.
• Will Zalatoris was the highest ranked player in the field at No. 14 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He fired his caddy after the second round. He placed second in the 2021 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Wake Forest University alumnus Zalatoris played Sedgefield several times in the American Junior Golf Association.
• Chapel Hill resident Ben Griffin, who plays on the Korn Ferry Tour, finished fourth at 14 under par.
• Alex Smalley, a member at Sedgefield, finished tied for 13 at minus 10.
• The total purse at the Wyndham Championship this year was $7.3 million, rising to $7.6 million next year.
• Next year the PGA Tour will reduce the size of the playoff field from 125 to 70. That means the 2023 Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event, will be more important as the last chance for players to make it into the playoffs.
• In recognition of his contribution to golf both as a player and announcer, Sir Nick Faldo was honored with a plaque on the wall of champions behind the ninth hole. Faldo’s first PGA Tour event was in 1979 at the Greater Greensboro Open and this was his final event in the broadcast booth.
