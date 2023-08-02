For many years, the Wyndham Championship has been the tournament for golfers looking to improve position in the FedExCup playoffs. As the last regular-season tournament of the year, those golfers on the bubble come to Sedgefield Country Club with hopes of extending their playing season.
But this year there is a little more at stake.
“Two numbers matter to PGA Tour players as they decide to play the Wyndham Championship: 70 and 50,” said Executive Director Mark Brazil. “New this year, only the top-70 players in FedExCup points make the playoffs after our tournament — that number used to be 125. The top-50 players in FedExCup points after the first playoff event are eligible for the Tour’s designated events with the $20 million purse next season.
“What we’re seeing this year is guys either positioning themselves to secure a spot in the playoffs, or in the case of the guys we’re announcing today, securing their spot in that top 50 so they’re eligible for the more-lucrative events next season.”
That means, players such as Justin Thomas (75), Adam Scott (80) and Gary Woodland (90) need to have a lucrative showing at the Wyndham in order to make the playoffs.
Even those hovering around the 50 mark are anxious. Those include Alex Smalley (45), Hideki Matsuyama (54) and Matt Kuchar (56).
Additionally, the Wyndham Championship is the third-to-last chance for United States players to earn Ryder Cup qualifying points. Following the BMW Championship Aug. 17-20, the top-six players in points will automatically qualify for the team. The six captain’s picks will be made following the Tour Championship, Aug. 24-27. Players hoping to play for Europe have until Sept. 3 to earn points. At that time, the six automatic qualifiers and captain’s picks will be determined.
“This field illustrates the new points priorities very clearly,” Brazil said. “A lot of guys are working to get into the top 70 and make the playoffs, and a lot are working to stay in the top 50 or make it into the top 50 after the first playoff event to be eligible for the designated events next season. And several are looking to make it into the top Comcast Business Tour Top 10 and a shot at that bonus money. The bottom line is the Wyndham Championship field is very strong, and we should have an incredible tournament.”
Both Zach Johnson, U.S. Ryder Cup captain, and Luke Donald, European Ryder Cup captain, have committed to this year’s Wyndham.
“It’s a neat deal to have both Ryder Cup captains in the Wyndham Championship field,” Brazil said. “Playing at Sedgefield gives Zach and Luke an opportunity to see some players they’re considering for the team in person at the final regular season event. It’s pretty cool that our PGA Tour event can have such a significant impact on team selection for what can easily be called the best golf tournament in the world.”
Johnson is a former Masters and U.S. Open champion and Donald was runner-up at the 2016 Wyndham Championship and tied for third at the 2005 Masters and 2006 PGA Championship.
Who has committed to play
Several past winners of the Wyndham Championship have plans to attend this year, including Davis Love III (1992, 2006, 2015), Brandt Snedeker (2008, 2018), Ryan Moore (2009), Webb Simpson (2011), Si Woo Kim (2016), J.T. Poston (2019) and Jim Herman (2020). Many were first-time PGA Tour winners.
There are several North Carolina connections in the field: Raleigh natives Ryan Gerrard and Simpson; Chapel Hill native Ben Griffin; Charlotte native Love; Cary native Brendon Todd; Alex Smalley, who attended Duke; Wake Forest graduate Kyle Reifers; and rookie Akshay Bhatia, who lives in Raleigh.
Other big names committed to this year’s tournament include former Masters winner Adam Scott, two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas, former Open champion Shane Lowry; former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland; Sunjae Im; Denny McCarthy; Russell Henley; Adam Schenk; Hideki Matsuyama; Matt Kuchar; Billy Horschel; Joel Dahmer; Sam Burns, and Harris English.
The complete list of those committed to play can be found at www.wyndhamchampionship.com. Click on “media” then “news.”
The 84th Wyndham Championship will be held Aug. 3-6 at Sedgefield Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.