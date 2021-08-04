It will almost feel like business – or golf – as usual this year at the Wyndham Championship. There are a few differences, however.
Fans will be welcomed back to the course this year, after not being allowed at last year’s tournament due to Covid-19. There is a daily limit, however, of 15,000 spectators.
“The course is in great shape,” said Mark Brazil, who is celebrating his 20th year as tournament director of the Wyndham Championship.
Fans wanting to attend must purchase a digital ticket in advance. No tickets will be sold on site or available at Will Call. Your phone is your ticket and entry to the tournament grounds will be contactless, which will help everyone move through the gate more quickly. Do not print out your ticket and screenshots are not valid.
To purchase your tickets, visit wyndhamchampionship.com/spectators/tickets. Brazil noted those persons with a Harris-Teeter VIC card can receive a 25 percent discount on tickets purchased at their stores.
Free admission is offered to youth 15 and under, Piedmont Triad teachers, first responders, military and veterans. A current identification card is required to receive a complimentary admission wristband for themselves and a guest.
Members of the military (active duty, reservists and veterans) may receive up to two complimentary tickets for any one day of the tournament, as well as access to the USO Patriots’ Outpost at the 10th green, courtesy of Truist and Heroes Vacation Club. Tickets can only be claimed at VetTix.org. Answers to all questions regarding this offer are available through Vet Tix Customer Support. Please note that this offer was added to the Vet Tix website earlier and that availability might be limited.
Fan amenities such as Marguaritaville at the Wyndham are back this year, which is along Expo Row. Margaritaville is a popular place with live music every day and upscale food and beverages.
There is no Will Call this year.
Top players set to come as of this writing: Louis Oosthuizen; Gary Woodland, Jason Day, all making their first appearance); Bubba Watson; Francesco Molinari; and 2011 Wyndham champion and 2012 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson. Also scheduled to appear are two-time Wyndham champion Brandt Snedeker; 2014 Wyndham champion Camilo Villegas; Padraig Harrington; Tommy Fleetwood; East Carolina University alum Harold Varner III; Wake Forest University alum Will Zalatoris; and 2011 FedEx Cup champion Bill Haas.
Brazil said the field is deeper than it has ever been in relation to the number of PGA Tour past champions. He hopes other top players will come as they scramble to improve their rankings to make the Fedex Cup playoffs, which begin the following week.
Brazil is authorized to give sponsor exemptions to players he believes warrant a spot in the Wyndham Championship. This year he awarded an exemption to a Sedgefield Country Club member and PGA Tour member, Alex Smalley, a graduate of Duke University. He has played several PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events.
“I’ve never let a member at Sedgefield in before,” Brazil said. “He’s at Sedgefield practicing all the time.”
Previous sponsor exemptions were given in 2019 to then up-and-coming Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland (who finished fourth that year), Doc Redman and Matthew Wolfe. Morikawa has gone on to win two majors, the PGA Championship in 2020 and the Open Championship this year.
Parking is available at the Greensboro Coliseum, GTCC Jamestown Campus, and the VIP/Handicap lot at American Furniture Warehouse , 3900 W. Gate City Blvd. Shuttles are available.
The Wyndham Championship will be contested Aug. 12-15 at Sedgefield Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.