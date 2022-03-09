It was business as usual for members of the Sedgefield Woman’s Club at the start of their Feb. 26 meeting. But the program for the morning was so special that members of the Greensboro Woman’s Club and Woman’s Club of Southwest Guilford were invited to attend.
“Several women in our club have interacted with women in their clubs by working together at the district level and by sharing ideas about fundraising,” said Cindy Baggett, SWC president. “We thought this program was going to be valuable to our community and we wanted to share that with sister clubs.”
“Our clubs are all about women’s issues, locally, nationally and globally," said Joan Aydelette, chair of the SWC arts and culture committee. “Our committee decided to take a cultural aspect for this program and address the issue of Afghan refugees and how we can help them assimilate to the United States and also keep their own culture.”
One of the SWC members is a friend of Susan Sassman, who is participating in two refugee sponsorships.
“I am a community activist,” Sassman said. “My family moved to the United States from Canada when I was 11 and I have lived in Greensboro since the ’70s. Greensboro is a Sanctuary City and I wanted to personally help the refugees who are coming here.”
Sassman assisted in getting guest speakers for the program. They included Zuhal Atmar, an Afghan refugee; Tamana Jamalzai, refugee; Vicki Dithane, community sponsorship developer with North Carolina African Services Coalition; and Lynn Thompson, community engagement director with New Arrivals Institute.
Atmar was one of the many refugees forced to leave Afghanistan during its rapid takeover by the Taliban in August 2021. Before leaving, she was an established entrepreneur who founded a recycling company that turned waste paper products into toilet paper. She has received awards for her business endeavors.
“It was not easy to leave,” Atmar said. “There was not a lot of time to get out. The first priority was men who had worked with the military. Many others from different parts of Afghanistan wanted to leave due to fear. We rushed to the gate at the airport to try to get a flight. Many died or were turned back.
“Most refugees do not know the (English) language and it is hard to adjust. There is a lot to learn in a new country.”
After living in a refugee camp for several months, Atmar learned she would be coming to North Carolina, a fact that frightened her to tears. She had never heard of this state and did not want to come here.
She was welcomed at the airport with a kiss by Dithane and was impressed at how welcoming the people in this area were.
“I soon decided I wanted to stay in Greensboro,” Zuhal said with a smile. “I want to be like everyone else – have a life, not have to move. I still worry I will have to leave my home.
“My first impression of the United States is peace. I have never felt peace in my life. Peace cannot be found everywhere. I want to be part of that.”
Just as Atmar did not know what to expect from people in the U.S. she says the people of Afghanistan are not as they are portrayed on the news.
“Tell your children our people are a beautiful people with a beautiful mindset. They, also, are very welcoming,” she said.
Dithane, who has helped Atmar become established in the community, has helped organize sponsor teams for 50 families, but acknowledges there are still refugees waiting for sponsors and housing.
“Refugees who have sponsors do so much better,” Dithane said. “People who come to the United States are very motivated, but they need someone they can reach out to who will be a friend.”
Lynn Thompson works with New Arrivals Institute, which began 24 years ago as Lutheran Family Services. The organization realized that refugee mothers were not coming to meetings to learn English and about the American culture because they had no one to look after their children.
“They asked GTCC if they would teach English while the church provided childcare,” Thompson said. “In 2010, the New Arrival Institute formed to take the place of Lutheran Family Services. I say it is a 24-year-old program and a 12-year-old non-profit. Today we conduct classes at Peace United Church of Christ. We also partner with many other non-profits.”
The program presented for the local Woman’s clubs had a big impact with their members. One group has already decided to sponsor a family. Emails about employment opportunities have been shared and talks of a job fair have been discussed.
The SWC club held a special meeting this week to discuss ways its members can get involved and the next steps to take in helping the refugees.
“We have been motivated to think outside ourselves,” Aydelette said. “It has stirred up excitement to work together to help get refugees out of camps and (become self sufficient).”
Top needs for incoming refugees
Affordable housing, new mattresses of all sizes, carpets, laptops, phones, internet, transportation, donated cars and bicycles, sofas, chairs/tables, blankets, linens, rice cookers, pressure cookers, blenders, dishes, and cash/gift cards to Wal-Mart, Target or Visa.
Additional support includes ESL tutoring, job leads and mental health counseling, as well as rides to mosque, stores, doctors and social outings.
To help, contact Dithane at 336-708-2921 or email vicki@ascafrica.org.
Providing aid to refugees
Guilford County is home to North Carolina’s largest and most diverse refugee population. According to the Center for New North Carolinians, Guilford County becomes home to an average of nearly 700 new refugees each year. These people come from a variety of countries and ethnic backgrounds.
• North Carolina African Services Coalition (NCASC) is a non-profit, community-based organization dedicated to empowering refugees and immigrants of the Triad through direct social services and employment programs. It serves as a one-stop information source for refugees and immigrant communities to help them become self-sufficient and independent.
Originally founded in 1990 as a community support organization for Greensboro’s African community, NCASC has since become a full-fledged refugee resettlement agency. The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization provides services to refugees, those seeking asylum, and human trafficking victims who settle in Greensboro. It helps find housing, offers services that lead to employment and provides information on resettlement and the working of American life.
• The New Arrivals Institute was established in 2010 to replace Lutheran Family Services. The plan was to establish a non-profit that would have the flexibility to not only apply for grants but be able to quickly develop and implement programs to meet the needs of refugees and immigrants. New Arrivals Institute is not only a resource for and educational service provider to refugees and immigrants, but also serves as a resource to the community at large about refugees and immigrants and their issues.
NAI sponsors English classes at four levels, which are provided by instructors from Guilford Technical Community College on Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 12:30 year round at Peace United Church of Christ in Greensboro. The group provides free childcare during the lessons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.