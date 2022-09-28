Interest and opportunity have combined into a hands-on project for members of the Woman’s Club of Southwest Guilford and a hands-on activity for people with dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Volunteers from the club spent three weeks designing and sewing fidget blankets (quilts) that provide tactile stimulation for those dealing with memory issues. They have proved useful both in occupying hands and in calming minds. While those with dementia are thus engaged, it frees up necessary time for the caregivers.
The colorful lap-size blankets can be crafted from materials of various textures and covered with a variety of embellishments such as zippers, buttons, Velcro, pockets and felt flowers. In spite of all the additions, the completed blankets are washable by placing them in laundry bags.
Four members of the WCSWG Community Service Project committee, which includes Laura Gulledge, Marla Roatenberry, Amy Van Lare and Suzanne Carroll, selected the project for the club. Before starting it, the committee hosted Rona Klein with the Greensboro Alzheimer’s Association as a guest speaker at one of the group’s general meetings.
“Kathy Hicks (a WCSWG member) had all this material and embellishments from a previous project and donated it to our group,” Gulledge said. “Dementia and Alzheimer’s are topics of interest and many club members wanted to help make the blankets.”
“My father had dementia and my mother had Alzheimer’s,” said club president Eleanor Oliver as she helped sew completed blanket pieces together.
Although created with similar designs and decorations, the fabric used varies providing each either a masculine or feminine distinction.
The group completed 14 fidget blankets, some of which were presented to participants of A Moment in Time, a fun-filled monthly activity for those facing memory issues and their caregivers.
“Our participants were excited to pick out a fidget blanket to keep their hands busy,” said Gulledge, who is also one of the leaders for A Moment in Time. “It is a treat to receive something special to take home.”
The rest of the blankets will be distributed during the Dementia Awareness Conference at the Civic Center at Jamestown Town Hall on Oct. 11 from 1-5 p.m. Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association in partnership with the Town of Jamestown, Jamestown United Methodist Church and A Moment in Time, the conference will focus on the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors and current research and treatments available for some symptoms. It also will explore how communication changes throughout the journey of a person with Alzheimer’s.
“The conference will help the community have a better understanding of how to interact with those who have dementia or Alzheimer’s,” Gulledge said.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/JamestownDementiaAwareness or call Elizabeth Greeson at Town Hall at 336-454-1138.
