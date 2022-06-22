Several years ago, a fourth-grader was walking to Jamestown Elementary School along Potter Drive, just down the street from where he lived. He was seriously injured when hit by a car, but the child lived. Had there been a sidewalk on Potter at the time, the accident might not have happened.
The incident brought the situation to public attention. Thanks to local resident John Firesheets, and the North Carolina General Assembly, there is now a sidewalk from the pickup area driveway at JES north to Brookdale Drive, one block north of the school.
Firesheets, who lives within walking distance of the school, first brought the danger of children walking to school in the street to the Jamestown Town Council in October 2019.
Jamestown’s Pedestrian Plan, adopted May 2010, indicated sidewalks should be in residential areas and around schools as one of the basic building blocks of a bicycle and pedestrian-friendly community. A previous Jamestown Capital Improvement Plan identified the need for the sidewalk for the safety not only of students but for all pedestrians crossing at the Brookdale/Potter intersection and alongside the school.
Installation of a sidewalk by a government entity is not something that happens overnight. Steps must be taken. Town officials contacted the Guilford Delegation of the North Carolina General Assembly, which was able to secure grant funding for the project.
When the bids came in, the low bid of $54,925 in early June was approximately $5,000 over the budgeted amount. Citing the need for safety, in a special meeting on June 6, the Town Council unanimously approved hiring Atlantic Contracting Company, Inc., of Greensboro, to construct the sidewalk. The work began around June 13, with a completion date before school resumes in the fall. However, the sidewalk appears to be complete at this writing.
At one time, schools were constructed close to existing neighborhoods and children were expected to walk to school. Times are changing, however.
The 2010 Jamestown Pedestrian Plan indicated that in 1969, an average of 42 percent of school children walked or bicycled to school nationwide. By 2001 only 16 percent of school children walked or bicycled to school (CDC, 2005). The change in walking to school is partly due to increased distance from school but is also influenced by the lack of a pedestrian or bicycle-friendly transportation system.
Short-term goals of 0-5 years in 2010 included “accessible sidewalks to, around and between schools (elementary, middle, high and GTCC). Another goal was to “Improve the quality of life by connecting schools to neighborhoods using sidewalks, bicycle lanes, and trails.”
One of the goals of the current Strategic Plan for the town is to “utilize the Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan to improve and build sidewalk and cycling connectivity.” That project is nearing completion.
The town can take advantage of the North Carolina Safe Routes to School program offered by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The program works to make walking and riding a bicycle to school a safe and more appealing option for all children. It also facilitates the planning, development and implementation of projects and activities to improve safety and reduce traffic, fuel consumption and air quality near schools. An example of an infrastructure project is construction of sidewalks around a school. Infrastructure improvements under this program must be made within two miles of an elementary or middle school.
