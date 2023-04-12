There was no fanfare following the March 28 baseball game between Ragsdale and Grimsley high schools. There was no unusual recognition from Tiger fans over their 10-0 win, or excessive jubilation from the players.
Few even knew that the final score meant the 400th career win for Ragsdale Coach Donnie Maness.
“Going into the game, I did not want the team to know about the possibility because it might distract them from what they were doing,” Maness said. “I did not want them thinking about my personal numbers. The assistant coach, Michael Holder told the players after the fact.”
Maness did not plan to make a big deal of the record number of wins, but the school’s athletic director, Deborah Jones, sent a press release noting Maness’ accomplishment and for the next couple of days, he found himself garnering all kinds of attention and positive support.
“I did not know just how significant 400 games was until I saw the response to it,” said the 1988 Ragsdale alumnus. “I have lost my share of games too.
“Ragsdale has won several conference championships and played for the state championship in ’06, but lost to a really good team. It is hard to win in our sport. It is the team that is hot in any given game.”
Maness comes from a true baseball family. In addition to him and his brothers playing, his dad played baseball and now Maness’ son is playing on the Ragsdale team.
“My wife Leilani has been incredibly patient and supportive even though baseball has taken me away from home so much,” he said.
The coach began his love of baseball in little league as part of the Jamestown Youth League. He played for four years at Ragsdale under coach Dick Cline and also played while at Barton College in Wilson, N.C. In 1994-95, he returned to Ragsdale as an assistant baseball coach and had the privilege of coaching his two younger brothers, one of whom was later drafted to a minor league team.
“My brothers respected my coach’s voice,” Maness said. “They did not always listen at home, but they did on the field,” he added with smile.”
On the advice of Bob Schuck, athletic director when he returned to Ragsdale, Maness got his teaching certificate and has continued to teach 9th- and 10th-grade English. He became head baseball coach in 1995-96.
As of April 7, this year’s Ragsdale team is 11-3 for the season and Maness now has 402 wins under his belt.
“Winning the state championship would be my ultimate goal,” Maness said. “I want Ragsdale to win it because this is where I started and I want the win to be something the teams and I built together.”
Maness acknowledged that baseball was especially prevalent in the Jamestown area and that “tons” of students have continued to play at the college level. Approximately 40 students from Ragsdale have gone on to play baseball in college and four have been drafted professionally.
“I have been here a long time, but it really is all about the players,” he said. “They are great people who have become great adults.”
(Reid Holmes, baseball coach at Southwest Guilford High School, received his 400thcareer win one day before Maness. His story will be in an upcoming issue of the Jamestown News.)
