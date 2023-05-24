Trying to plan a Field Day for students is always labor intensive, but for Greg Prochnow, physical education teacher at Jamestown Elementary School, the task this year was even more difficult. A killdeer laid eggs on the school’s athletic field and Prochnow had to make sure activities scheduled for the May 19 event were far enough away from the eggs to not endanger them.
The American Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 and the Canadian Migratory Bird Convention Act protect killdeer.
The birds do not make nests but tend to lay their speckled eggs in open grassy areas, fields, golf courses, garages and even on parking lots. Killdeer are slender with a short bill, and long legs, wings and tail. Distinctive markings include a brown back, white belly, and two black breast bands.
“I don’t know, but I think its name could come from its unique cry that is high pitched and somewhat scary sounding,” Prochnow said.
Prochnow was made aware of the killdeer eggs on the field when a parent shared an email from the Jamestown Youth League about the need to relocate its games usually played at JES because of the location of the eggs. When he first checked there were two eggs, and the mother bird made its characteristic move of leading him away from them by running a short distance, flopping down as if hurt, then running again.
Three adult Killdeer have been observed hanging out on the field and as of May 17 there were four eggs lying in an open spot. Prochnow placed disks around the eggs to keep anyone from inadvertently stepping on them.
During Field Day, he put tall cones around the eggs and his wife sat nearby to make sure the eggs were not disturbed.
Although the location of the eggs is somewhat annoying, Prochnow has been able to use the bird to teach students the importance of protecting certain species of animals.
The eggs will take 28 days to hatch and several more weeks for the baby birds to fledge.
“I am not as afraid of people hurting the birds or the eggs, but nature is something else to consider,” Prochnow said. “I have seen a red-tail hawk hanging around and someone saw a snake at the edge of the field. I am not sure if the eggs will make it.”
No doubt Prochnow will be keeping a watchful eye on the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.