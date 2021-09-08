The Town of Jamestown has engaged a community planner, Seth Harry, to advocate for and work with the community to create a master plan and design guidelines for the Johnson property along Guilford College and Mackay roads. The development of this 467-acre property will greatly impact the future of the town.
Harry has scheduled a Visioning Workshop covering several days to receive feedback from the community about the property and to ensure all voices are heard. Following the opening session, succeeding sessions will review and refine the previous session.
“At the end of the process, we will come up with a finalized set of design concepts that we will be able to say, ‘This is what people generally feel is better [for the town]’,” said Jamestown Planning Director Matthew Johnson. He added that a development agreement will be presented to developer D.R. Horton, current owner of the property as a guide for their project.
Sign-up is now open for the Sept. 14-18 Jamestown Visioning Workshop. This workshop will provide opportunities to participate online (details forthcoming) or in-person.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, in-person attendance will be limited to the first 50 participants to sign-up. More information and the sign-up form can be found at www.EnvisionJamestown.com/Public-Engagement. Presentations will be available online for comment and feedback.
The workshop will be Sept. 14 6:30-9 p.m., Sept. 15 6-7 p.m., Sept. 16 6-7 p.m., open studio drop-in session Sept. 17 1-3 p.m., final presentation Sept. 18 3-6 p.m.
Portions of each meeting will be streamed live at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC. Each day, there will be a similar online workshop experience that will closely mimic the in-person event. This online event will happen concurrently with the in-person meeting timeline.
All meetings will be in the Civic Center at Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.