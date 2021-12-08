Area residents may have noticed a temporary taste and odor of chlorine in their water recently as the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority began switching its water disinfection method. The process is projected to take until mid-April of next year.
The temporary change switches the water disinfecting method from chloramines to free chlorine. While chloramine disinfection is the preferred method of water treatment, it is a weaker disinfectant. PTRWA will follow the recommendation to switch back to free chlorine for approximately five months in order to reduce the likelihood of bacteria growing in the water system.
While the taste and odor may be unpleasant, it will not affect water quality. The taste and odor of chlorine will disappear at the conclusion of the maintenance process when chloramines are resumed.
PTRWA uses surface water from the Randleman Regional Reservoir as its source of drinking water. The man-made reservoir holds approximately 18.3 billion gallons of water and is capable of providing up to 48 million gallons of treated water a day.
During the process of disinfecting the water coming from the reservoir, chlorine is added to kill bacteria and other microorganisms that may be in the water before water is stored and distributed to our partners. Fluoride is also added to the water at this stage to establish a baseline fluoride residual that provides additional dental health benefits. As the water is sent to the distribution system, ammonia is added to create chloramines, which help to maintain a stable disinfectant residual in the system while minimizing the production of disinfection by-products.
PTRWA members are Jamestown, Greensboro, High Point, Reidsville, Archdale, Randolph County and Burlington.
Jamestown customers who have questions may contact the Town at 336-454-1138.
