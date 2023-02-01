Short in stature, Army Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Gretchen Evans is tall in characteristics that count — courage, grit and determination. Evans is one of the most highly decorated female veterans. She held leadership roles in multiple combat engagements during her 27 years in the Army, as well as overseeing more than 30,000 ground troops in Afghanistan.
Among the many accolades Evans has received are a Combat Action Badge, President Unit Citation Medal, Bronze Star decorations from the Global War on Terrorism and six Meritorious Service Medals. She was named Veteran Alumni of the Year by Saginaw Valley State University in 2016 and inducted into the U.S. Army Women’s Hall of Fame in 2021.
But it was not her accomplishments that Evans talked about when she spoke at the Ragsdale Family YMCA on Jan. 22. She addressed how to overcome obstacles that life presents, referencing her personal experiences.
Having served almost three decades in the Army, Evans had no thoughts of leaving. In fact, the 46-year-old planned to continue her job until she was into her 60s. But in 2006, while serving in Afghanistan, her world changed when a rocket blast caused her debilitating injuries. She suffered a brain injury, internal injuries and the loss of her hearing.
Awakening in a hospital from a drug-induced comma, she saw a doctor standing beside her, white board in hand.
“He wrote on it and turned it toward me,” Evans said. “The words were ‘You’re deaf.’ I wiped that off with my hand and wrote the word ‘Forever,’ and he nodded. I knew my career in the Army was ended.”
Her journey from that devastating prognosis to her role as a motivational speaker and founder of Team UNBROKEN, a mixed-ability athletic team, involved the same determination that had carried her through years in the Army as she worked her way up to command sergeant major, the highest rank an enlisted soldier can achieve.
Raised in Abilene, Texas, Evans lost her parents when she was 14. Her older brother helped raise her but at the age of 18 she was on her own and after a year in college she realized she wanted more. A desire to enlist in the military took her to a recruiting center that included four branches of service. Her father had been a WWII veteran and Evans did not care which branch she joined.
“The Marines and Air Force did not want me because I was so small,” the 5-foot, 3-inch woman acknowledged. “I came close to signing with the Navy until I saw the bell-bottom uniform they wore. I joined the Army that day thinking I would serve four years, but soon realized it would be a life-long career. I loved the discipline and that everyone wore the same thing. It was hard, but I still loved it.”
One of six women in her basic training unit, all of them soon learned to share responsibilities to keep out of trouble with their drill sergeant, a large man they dubbed Godzilla.
“Everybody went to church back then whether you were a believer or not,” Evans said. “We went to all the services including Protestant, Jewish and Catholic.
“Godzilla could not touch us there,” she added with a smile.
Evans learned German and Italian and became a counter intelligence agent. She participated in her first combat mission at the age of 23.
Her first tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2001 was an eye opener for Evans. She noted she had never seen a more depressed country, which had no infrastructure and where women had no rights. In 2004 Evans was responsible for making sure troops had what they needed to be successful, a job she felt honored to do.
Toward the end of that deployment, when told her troops outmanned the enemy, Evans decided to go on the mission to encourage troops whose minds were likely focused on going home. A mission that was supposed to be a “cakewalk” ended in extreme enemy fire and chaos. Evans and 15 other soldiers got separated from the group as they started running up the mountain.
“I was the ranking member and the burden of leadership was on me,” Evans said. “We had 100 bad guys coming after us to kill us and I did not think we were going to survive. We completed leapfrog maneuvers up the mountain but we were running low on ammunition and out of real estate. We could see the top of the mountain and had nowhere else to go.”
Having radioed their position and circumstances back to headquarters they were told they were on their own.
“We got to the top and waited for what we knew was to come,” Evans said. “Suddenly we heard a helicopter that mowed down the enemy and picked up the remaining of our group. “I lost three men on that mountain and a part of myself that is still there today.
“My gut told me these guys disobeyed orders to come get us. They told us they had been listening to us all morning and there was no way they were going to leave us on that mountain.
“This was a defining moment in my military career. It was not my first combat, but the first time I thought I would die and be responsible for the deaths of others. Adversity tells you more about yourself.”
Shortly before some of the soldiers were scheduled to go home, Evans decided to provide morale talks to combat units.
“You could almost smell the apple pie of home when suddenly mortar shells started coming in,” Evans said. “I was telling the soldiers to take cover when a mortar exploded to my right sending me hard into a bunker.”
After waking from the coma, the realization that her military career was over was devastating.
An avoid runner, Evans was jogging one day when a bicyclist she could not hear coming up behind her forced her into traffic. She had a broken clavicle and road rash, but was disappointed she had not been killed.
Evans got a service dog from America’s VetDogs, the first of its kind trained to aid the deaf. She credits her dog, which gave her independence, the support of her “rope team,” trusted friends and family who picked her up when she was down, and a healthy dose of grit for giving her a reason to live and helping her navigate the way to a new normal.
She wrote a book called Leading From the Front, a compilation of stories of the men and women with whom Evans served, which she acknowledges is definitely not bedtime reading for children.
“I also found my new purpose,” she said. “Everyone gets kicked to the curb at some time and I wanted to help others like me.”
A marathon runner, Evans decided to start an adapted racing team comprised of veterans with disabilities. Team UNBROKEN applied to participate in the Eco Challenge, a race Evan said is considered to make the Iron Man look like a church picnic. The group was denied entry to the race at first because of all the medical issues team members have and officials thought they might get hurt.
“We’ve been shot at and blown up, what else could happen to us,” Evans said. “They finally allowed us into the race. We did not win, but Amazon fell in love with our story and it is currently airing on Amazon Prime. People may not know who won that race, but now everyone knows who Team UNBROKEN is.”
Last summer, Evans was recognized with the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2022 ESPY awards presentation. Tillman put his football career on hold to enlist in the U.S. Army and died in 2004 while serving. The award is presented to individuals who share Tillman’s legacy through their connection to sports and dedication to serve others.
But that is not the end of Evans story. Team UNBROKEN plans to participate in another race and she continues to serve as a mentor to young soldiers through her work with veteran service organizations. She also continues to travel giving motivational speeches.
As she steps in front of the crowd gathered at the Ragsdale YMCA Evans carries herself like a soldier — straight, proud and filled with confidence — proving to all that height does not define a person, it is what’s inside that counts.
“What is in us is stronger than anything in our way,” Evans said. “I am very proud of my military service, but it was what I did, not who I was. My purpose now is the same as it was then — to help others. We must take the focus off ourselves and put it on other people.”
