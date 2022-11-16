Walking two miles with a medical boot on one foot is not an easy task, but Bert Dawkins was determined to do it. He, six other family members and several friends chose to participate in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, held this year on Oct. 15 at LaBauer Park in Greensboro.
The group walked to honor Dawkins’ mother Heddie Dawkins, who lost her life after accidently locking herself out of her home, wandering away and not being able to find her way back.
“I just found out about the walk from my aunt five days before it was held so we did not have much time to organize and raise funds,” Dawkins said. “We called ourselves Miss Heddie’s Kids and my daughter, Porsha Titus, designed shirts for us to wear — dark purple for the men and a lighter purple for the women. Purple was my mother’s favorite color. It was only after we got to the walk that we learned purple is the official color of the Alzheimer’s Association.”
Dawkins noted that the Alzheimer’s walk was amazing. The weather was beautiful, but the number of people participating also showed the gravity of how many people are affected by Alzheimer’s.
“The walk was perfect timing for me,” Dawkins added. “I wanted to do something to keep my mind off my mother’ death and to help others. This was therapeutic and also was helping to keep Mom’s memory alive.”
Dawkins knew about Alzheimer’s and people who had it, but was never directly affected by it until his mother was diagnosed with the disease.
“I noticed a change in my mother about five or six years ago. She always planned family events and trips, booking places to stay or airplane tickets if needed. She slowly began to lose the ability to do that. But it was only in the last two years that she was officially diagnosed.
“Some days you would never know she had it. She was always very smart and humble and she never lost that.”
A favorite memory for Dawkins was the last trip he and his mother took to the Berry Patch in Ellerbe, N.C., a few months before she passed away. It was a mother/son trip they occasional enjoyed together where they talked and sang along the way.
But the disappearance of Heddie Dawkins in August was much bigger than the loss of a family matriarch. Her situation brought a larger community together to search, encourage and grieve the outcome. Hundreds of people — including law enforcement and citizens throughout the local community and beyond — joined forces to search for Heddie in hopes of bringing her safely back to her family. Although the outcome was not what was desired, the family finds comfort in that unity.
“It was overwhelming the amount of love and support everyone showed,” Dawkins said. “My mother’s death brought the community together It is my thing to work to keep the community together. It is not that hard to be nice to one another.”
Last month the Dawkins family presented a plaque to the High Point Police Department in appreciation for all that was done to help find their loved one and provide them closure.
Dawkins recently learned that a man and woman were riding down a street in High Point when they saw a woman in what appeared to be pajamas walking along holding a can of food. Cars in front of them passed the woman, but when they passed and the passenger really got a look, she asked the driver to turn around, called the police and talked with the woman until they arrived. It happened that the woman had been missing for 12 hours. The woman who insisted they stop did so because she had heard about Heddie’s story on the local news.
Awareness is an important part of the Alzheimer’s story. That and the hope for a cure is why the Dawkins family is still raising money for this year and plans to participate in the walk again next year.
“We have done a lot of fundraising through social media,” Dawkins said. “But I can be pumping gas and start talking to the people beside me. I just give them information about donating to the Alzheimer’s Association and they can decide what to do with it. I can see this getting bigger and bigger.”
Since their walk in October, the team of Miss Heddie’s Kids has raised over $3,600 and hope to raise more before the Dec. 31 deadline. Anyone who would like to donate may look at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website and search for the team Miss Heddie’s Kids to give toward that team’s goals.
