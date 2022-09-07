After an absence of several years due to the pandemic, the 17th Village Fair returns Sept. 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Mendenhall Homeplace, 603 W. Main Street, Jamestown.
“The Historic Jamestown Society is excited about hosting Village Fair after missing that opportunity over the past two years,” said HJS president Julia Ebel. “After years of Village Fair on hot July days, we have shifted the date to Saturday, Sept. 17.
“Village Fair is more than a day of entertainment,” she continued. “It is an opportunity to share glimpses of our local history, early skills and crafts. In turn, we hope the experience nudges visitors to ponder their own experience and heritage – and to wonder about their own ancestors’ lives.”
The event will feature a number of returning and new exhibitors and vendors who will share their talents in heritage-based trades, crafts and artistic endeavors. Skilled exhibitors will include quilters, spinners, a beekeeper, historic paper mache, blacksmithing, weavers, knitters, authors, and 18th century chair caning, wood inlay and woodworking. Vendors include persimmon seed crafts, leathercraft and a community garden selling vegetables, homemade sauces and breads. All appearances are subject to change.
“This is a community fair that is a way for us to give back and a way to acknowledge and support these people who are continuing heritage-based crafts,” said Shawn Rogers, director of the Mendenhall Homeplace.
Not to be missed is milliner Katie Allen. Allen who has created replicas of hats made by local hatmaker David Beard for display at Mendenhall Homeplace. Her background includes a B.A. in Costume Design and Technology, as well as extensive work in regional theatre, independent film and antique garment repair and reproduction. A historical marker at the intersection of West Main Street and Penny Road recognizes Beard who, as a 20-year-old in 1795, inherited the trade and tools from his father, William.
Dennis Lockett of Lock-It-Up Leather will display his custom-made leather goods. He is known for his booth at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.
Do you know what an atlatl is? Do not miss Tim Whaley demonstrate this ancient – think cave men – instrument for throwing a spear or other projectile with extra force. It allows the hunter to kill prey from a safe distance away.
Returning is the 24th Regiment of Foot, a living history organization representing the daily life of one of the British Army’s most highly decorated regiments as it appeared during the 1777 Saratoga campaign of the American Revolution. These costumed interpreters include both men and women in an encampment.
The Guilford Militia, part of the North Carolina Living History Society, will be in costume demonstrating many of the trades of the time period.
New this year will be a group celebrating the 400th Anniversary of African Americans in the United States. Decendents of the Fuller family who lived across Main Street from the Mendenhall Homeplace will describe their family history.
High Point historian Phyllis Bridges will give an African-American perspective in history.
Florence Community residents and those from Raleigh’s Crossroads will talk about the history of their historic African-American neighborhoods just a few miles from Jamestown.
Mendenhall descendent Louise Hobbs McCandless, a descent of Richard and Mary Mendenhall, will perform in costume while relating history of the Mendenhall family. This will be inside the Mendenhall House.
Other speakers will share the histories of Deep River and the Oakdale area in Jamestown.
You will not want to miss Mark Bodenheimer’s 1928 Model A Ford.
Children’s crafts and games will be in the meadow behind the house.
Bluegrass group Cornbread Revival acoustic bluegrass group will perform in the morning, followed in the afternoon by the Glenwood Choppers old-time band, playing fiddle, banjo, guitar, harmonica, with lots of songs and fine harmonies.
Docents will be available to tell the history of the Richard Mendenhall house, store, museum and bank barn, each over 200 years old.
Housed in the unique 1805 Pennsylvania-style bank barn is one of only two false-bottomed wagons remaining in the country used to transport slaves on the Underground Railroad. This is a unique opportunity to learn the story of the slaves’ escape to freedom.
Most buildings on the grounds will be open for viewing village life in the 19th century, including Dr. Madison Lindsay’s medical school and office, one of the state’s first medical schools. There is a rumor that Dr. Shubal Coffin might be on duty during the Fair.
Admission is free to Village Fair but donations are accepted. Delicious, modestly-priced food and drinks will be available for purchase, including goods from sponsor Cakes by B Blue House Bakery. In addition to the food, there will also be a charge for any products purchased from vendors.
Convenient parking will be at City Lake Park across the street, with limited handicap parking at the Homeplace. A new crosswalk at West Main Street is expected to be functional by Sept. 17.
Village Fair traditionally has been held in July but heat and storms made the Historic Jamestown Society re-consider that date.
“We have talked for years about changing the date,” Rogers said. “This [date] drives people who might participate and can’t do larger ones.”
Donations are appreciated and sponsorships are still available. Contact Rogers at 336-454-3819 if you wish to be a sponsor. All proceeds benefit the Historic Jamestown Society which operates the Mendenhall Homeplace.
“We look at this as our major annual fundraiser for the Historic Jamestown Society,” Rogers said, pointing out that current needs include repairs to the barn and materials for a museum-quality collections inventory.
“Historic Jamestown Society is committed to sharing the rich history and heritage of our community,” Ebel added. “The community’s support will enable us to further our preservation efforts and programming.”
