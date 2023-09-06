The 18th Village Fair returns Sept. 16 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Mendenhall Homeplace, 603 W. Main Street, Jamestown. This year it is in conjunction with Day in the Park across the street at City Lake Park.
“I reached out to the High Point Arts Council, who administers Day In the Park about partnering, in order to hold both events at the same time,” said Mendenhall Homeplace Director Shawn Rogers. “They thought it was a great idea.”
While still emphasizing history and crafts, this year’s event will be a little different.
“We will have more of a living history component this year than in years past,” Rogers said. “Reenactors will be on hand to interpret a period 1800s advance surveying camp. They will be displaying Nereus Mendenhall’s surveying instruments and equipment, which are a part of our collections. Nereus, a son of our Richard Mendenhall, was a civil engineer who spent time surveying the routes for railways in western North Carolina, as well as Central and South America.
“A small Revolutionary War reenacting group will be here to demonstrate the aftermath of the Battle of Guilford Court House, which involved civilian Quakers who helped both British and Patriot soldiers who were left wounded upon the battleground by their respective armies.”
Do you know what an atl-atl is? Do not miss Tim Whaley demonstrate this ancient – think cave men – instrument for throwing a spear or other projectile with extra force. It allows the hunter to kill prey from a safe distance away.
Whaley will also bring paw paw trees and will share information about their historic and ecological significance.
A favorite of many are the quilting groups on hand to exhibit their handiwork. Members of the Guilford Militia will be here to demonstrate weaving, spinning and other 18th century crafts.
Louise Hobbs McCanless, a descendant of Richard and Mary Mendenhall, will be in costume inside the 200+-year-old Richard Mendenhall House to share history about the family.
Ruby Sapp Leach will have a display featuring local African-American history.
Keeping with the historical theme, the false-bottom wagon will be on display outside the barn. This wagon is only one of two still in existance used to transport slaves to freedom via the Underground Railroad. This is a unique opportunity to learn the story of the slaves’ escape to freedom.
Other exhibitors include an artist whose works were crafted from discarded silver plate stock. In addition, a local potter will display her wares.
“A newcomer to Village Fair this year will be storyteller Orville Hicks from Boone, who shares Jack Tales and other stories from his mountain heritage,” said Historic Jamestown Society President Julia Ebel. “His authenticity and commitment to keeping the stories of his people earned him the North Carolina Heritage Award, an annual award recognizing traditional North Carolina artists, given by the North Carolina Arts Council, an agency of North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.”
For the youngsters and young-at-heart, there will be a face painter.
And who does not love baby animals? Joel and Debbie Rosenquist, from Kernersville will bring their Olde English Babydoll Sheep.
The Glenwood Choppers, an old-time string band, will be performing from 11-1 p.m.
“Jamestown will be an active place that day with multiple events,” Ebel said. “We hope visitors will make the rounds to enjoy what each event has to offer. In particular, we hope Village Fair will not only entertain but also spark interest and awareness of our area’s rich history and far-reaching influence.
“Village Fair is more than a day of entertainment,” she continued. “It is an opportunity to share glimpses of our local history, early skills and crafts. In turn, we hope the experience nudges visitors to ponder their own experience and heritage – and to wonder about their own ancestors’ lives.”
Most buildings on the grounds will be open for viewing village life in the 19th century, including Dr. Madison Lindsay’s medical school and office, one of the state’s first medical schools. There is a rumor that Dr. Lindsay or Dr. Shubal Coffin might be on duty during the Fair.
Admission is free to Village Fair but donations are accepted. Snow cones, drinks and other treats will be available for purchase. In addition to the food, there will also be a charge for any products purchased from vendors.
Convenient parking will be at City Lake Park across the street, with limited handicap parking at the Homeplace. Use the crosswalk at West Main Street to go between the events.
“Historic Jamestown Society is committed to sharing the rich history and heritage of our community,” Ebel added. “The community’s support will enable us to further our preservation efforts and programming.”
“We look at this as our major annual fundraiser for the Historic Jamestown Society,” Rogers said, mentioning several current needs.
“This is a community fair that is a way for us to give back and a way to acknowledge and support these people who are continuing heritage-based crafts,” said Rogers.
