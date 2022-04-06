The Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Veterans Day are well known occasions recognized each year by the greater Jamestown community with ceremonies at Wrenn Miller Park. Maybe not as well known, but just as significant however, is the observance of Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29.
President Richard Nixon proclaimed the first Vietnam Veterans Day in 1974, choosing March 29 because it was the day the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam for good. President Barack Obama later signed a proclamation declaring a holiday be observed on March 29 from 2012-2025 to honor veterans from the Vietnam War. President Donald Trump made the holiday official through the “Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017.”
March 29 is now included in the list of patriotic occasions for which the Jamestown Veterans Committee sponsors a special flag raising at the park. Approximately 50 people attended this year.
Members of the committee, Chair Josh Fields, Bruce Dillon, Dana Hughes, James Alan Bowie, Rick Clapp, Wray
Hodgin and Gerald Peek were present for the ceremony. (Active committee members unable to attend were Art Wise, Bob Harvey and Jerry Odenwelder.)
They were joined by members of the DAR Rachel Caldwell Chapter Debby Beach, Cherie Coble, Molly Coble, Kathy Fair, Bette Franken, Alison Huber, Karen Linnane, Deborah Owens, Jane Thomas and Carol Townsend, who served as co-sponsors of the Vietnam Veterans flag-raising and wreath-laying program.
Following the presentation of Colors by the Ragsdale High School Air Force Jr. ROTC, Mr. and Mrs. Marion Boling led the Star-Spangled Banner and Jamestown Mayor Lynn Montgomery read a proclamation acknowledging Vietnam Veterans from North Carolina. Thomas gave a history of Vietnam Veterans Day.
Huber, a DAR member and executive director of the Triad Honor Flights, explained the program, which takes veterans 65 and older for a one-day round trip visit to war memorials in Washington, D.C. Huber was unfamiliar with Honor Flights until she drove to Washington, D.C. to surprise her father, Jay DeWitt, on his Flight of Honor trip from Cincinnati, with Alison’s brother serving as his guardian. She joined the Rotarians and four years later has instigated the return of the Honor Flights.
“Alison did a great job talking about the flights,” Peek said. “She stayed until about noon answering questions. I’m sure she got several veterans’ attention and probably will have several sign up for future trips.”
Huber collects stars cut out of flags that were properly disposed of and gives them to veterans with a verbal thank you for his or her service to our country. DAR members gave away many of these stars at the ceremony along with a written message that read, “I am part of our American Flag that has flown over the USA. I can no longer fly. The sun and wind caused me to become tattered and torn. Please carry me as a reminder that you are not forgotten.”
Peek later shared thoughts about the conflict in an email.
“To me one of the most overlooked stats of Vietnam was the number of valor awards for bravery under fire,” he said. “There were 301 total Medals of Honor among all branches of service. There were more than 1,700 Distinguished Service Crosses and Navy Crosses awarded and the number of Silver Stars and Bronze Stars were out of sight.
“My personal belief is that an equal number of all of the honors deserved to be awarded but there were no witnesses to their bravery. Often recipients of these awards would say they had seen others do more than they and received nothing.”
Maj. Gen. Kenneth L. Ware, U.S. Army, was the highest-ranking casualty of the conflict. He had been awarded the Medal of Honor in WWII and was killed in action Sept. 8, 1968. The youngest to die was Pvt. Dan Bullock, USMC, a young African American who died in combat June 7, 1969, at the age of 15. He was born in Goldsboro, N.C., and is buried there.
