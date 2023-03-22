Award-winning author Vanessa Miller began using her writing skills to make money while in high school. No, it was not for the beginning of a long list of novels that includes 52 titles. It was for poetry she wrote and sold to classmates when they needed one for an assignment.
“I think I got 25 or 50 cents for each one,” she said with a smile.
Miller was in her 30s when she published her first novel Former Rain. After self-publishing three novels, she was picked up by Urban Christian Publishers, who republished her first three books as well as the following two in Miller’s Rain series. Time restraints later found her once again self-publishing for a while before once more working with publishing houses.
Her latest book, What We Found in Hallelujah, published by Thomas Nelson, was featured in a discussion she lead at High Point Public Library March 11 during National Book Month.
Set in the fictional town of Hallelujah, S.C., the story moves from secrets kept, to truth shared to forgiveness. It is a tale of mother-daughter relationships and the storms, both physical and figurative, they endure before the faith they once had is restored.
“Sometimes family members and friends struggle and we don’t know about it,” Miller said. “We need to pay attention.
“An editor once told me I was good with flawed characters. I write about real people with real issues who I believe need a real God. They may not realize it at first, but that is what they need.”
Miller’s books include romance, urban fiction and most recently, women’s fiction. After moving from Ohio to Charlotte, N.C., in 2012, her stories have changed locations, but continue to be the same down-home type of reading.
She noted that her style of writing has changed over the years, however, going from first person to third.
“I studied writing from the third person point of view and fell in love with it,” Miller said. “Some people can learn the skill of writing, but for others it is a natural gift. I think you still have to study your craft to become better at it.”
Miller said she always knew she would be a writer, she just did not know she would be a Christian author.
“My father was a good story teller,” Miller said. “When I was about 8 or 9 I recall sitting on my grandmother’s porch while he told me a story about a rat. But I did not know it was about a rat until the end. I learned you could take something hideous and turn it into something beautiful. It’s like a caterpillar turning into a beautiful butterfly. My name means butterfly and my stories are exactly like that.”
A typical writing day for Miller finds her grabbing breakfast and sequestering herself in her home office, where she pretty much remains until late afternoon. She works from an outline to develop her stories.
“I sometimes let the characters decide the ending of a story and it is not always what I want,” Miller said. “I want stories to end ‘be happy,’ but that is not how life goes. However they end, it must always make sense to the reader. Occasionally, I find myself laughing or crying at some point in a book. But I always keep the reader in mind and they might not see something as I do.”
Miller’s next book is The Light on Halsey Street, which will release Sept. 5, 2023.
She has also completed The American Queen due to release Feb. 6, 2024. The historical novel tells of the only queen to ever rule on American soil. Research was key to telling the story. Although Black history is not always readily available, there was much to be found on the subject at the Henderson County Courthouse. Miller also studied the time period to help develop the story line.
“At one point, I had 10 books on my desk while I was doing research,” Miller said. “The history is accurate, but how people felt or their conversations had to come from my imagination.”
Miller hoped to write at least 100 books before she finished her writing career, but when she got to book 49 she found she had no more story ideas. There was a book already outlined on her computer, however, that she was able to craft into a story. She has continued to write weaving God’s grace and mercy into life’s struggles.
