Former Jamestown resident Claire Chastain, number 17 in the team picture, recently participated with the USA team in the Ultimate Frisbee World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. The USA team, which included men and women, lost its first game. But it was able to move on, winning the gold playing Australia with a score of 13-11 in the final game.
“It was a great game and such a fun week,” said Chastain’s mother, Shanna Moore who traveled to Birmingham to see her daughter play.
Chastain is captain of the Ultimate Frisbee team Denver Molly Brown and also coaches ultimate at the University of Colorado. (See story about her in the July 13 issue of the Jamestown News.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.