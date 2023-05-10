There is a lot going on in Jamestown these days and much more planned for the future. To help keep up with the projects and growth, two new staff members have joined their associates at Town Hall.
Jason Pegram
Jason Pegram started work as assistant director of Public Services on April 10. The 42-year-old Greensboro native graduated from NC A&T and worked with Summit Design and Engineering for 18 years. He specialized in municipal and vertical construction, which is, obviously, anything built vertically like buildings, not roadways. In his position with Summit, Pegram worked with the Town of Jamestown on the East Fork Pedestrian Bridge and East Main Street Sidewalk projects. He has been studying specifics about the upcoming D.R. Horton development.
He will be working mainly with sanitation — water and sewer. Since this is a new position, his actual duties are still being determined.
“I’ve been working with the water issues — how do we get to a satisfactory conclusion,” Pegram said, “project management and coordination, fielding homeowner complaints, etc.”
Rebecca Ashby
All the new projects in Jamestown need funding and finding funding grants will be Rebecca Ashby’s new position in Jamestown as grants administrator and financial analyst. She also is familiar with the Jamestown staff after working with current Town Planner Anna Hawryluk at the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, where Ashby worked for nine years. While at PTRC she worked with federal grants and the Section 8 program. The 52-year-old Rural Hall native graduated from UNC-G with a degree in sociology and a certificate in non-profit management. Ashby will be working with the Finance Department to make certain all grant requirements are met as well as searching out new grant opportunities.
“I think [the Town] saw the need for a new position when they got funds from the American Rescue Plan from Guilford County,” she said. “There’s a lot that goes along with a federal grant administration. I’ll be working a lot with that project.”
In her spare time, she has worked with Big Brothers/Big Sisters for three years. She began her new job April 24.
Settling in
Both Ashby and Pegram agree that the people they work with in Jamestown are great.
“The guys are like brothers,” Pegram said. “They bicker a little amongst themselves but it’s in good fun and they have each other’s backs. That’s important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.