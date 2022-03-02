If that headline has a familiar ring, this is not the first time a driver in Jamestown has not cleared the railroad tracks before being hit by a train.
On Feb. 21, just after 5 p.m., Frederick Paul Carr, 23, of Baton Rouge, La., turned right out of the driveway from Hood Container and Teknor Apex onto Dillon Road and drove across the railroad tracks toward West Main Street. He did not make it across before the crossing arms came down, one hitting the back end of his empty trailer. With no where to go due to traffic already waiting at the light, Carr blew his horn to clear a path, but an Amtrak passenger train in route to Charlotte was faster, hitting the trailer and slicing it in half.
The train stopped about a quarter-mile west of the collision.
Debris from the truck. slid approximately 200 feet south on Dillon Road and hit a black van driven by Erica Holzman. Her 7-year-old son was a passenger in the van.
“I didn’t have time to think,” Holzman said in an interview with the Jamestown News. “I thought, ‘Oh, no. I have to save my boy. I screamed for him to duck.’”
Holzman said the warning lights were flashing but the gates had not come down when Carr pulled out in front of her van, which was stopped at the pavement marking south of the tracks. Carr proceeded toward Main Street. A video provided by Amtrak showed the truck failed to stop at the flashing lights.
“I don’t believe I’m going to see that I’m going to see,” Holzman said when she realized what was happening. “I don’t ever want to go through or see that again in my life.”
Carr jumped from the truck’s cab before the crash.
Neither Holzman nor her son were injured.
“He was shaken up, but he never cried,” she said. “He said, ‘Mom, I’ve never seen anything like that in my life!’ ‘I haven’t either, I said.’ He’ll have a big story to tell in school.”
She spoke with Carr just after the accident happened and he apologized for it. He was charged with failure to yield at a crossing.
The damage to the van appeared to be minimal – just a broken headlight – but Holzman now says there might be damage to the undercarriage and front bumper.
“We’re very fortunate it didn’t go through the windshield or do any more damage than it did,” she said.
None of the 57 passengers on the train were injured but Carr sustained minor injuries when he apparently hit his head jumping out of the truck before the crash. He was not transported to the hospital.
The maximum speed of trains between Greensboro and Charlotte is 79 mph.
Not the first accident
The February accident was not the first at the railroad crossing at Dillon Road near West Main Street.
In August 2012, an Amtrak train traveling from Charlotte to Raleigh hit a tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of agricultural lime at the same intersection around 1:28 p.m. The trailer was sliced in half and white lime powder, which had been in 50-pound bags, scattered for over 100 yards east of the road. The powder covered a portion of the trailer, as well as the engine that was pulling five cars. The train did not derail but the back half of the trailer was across the tracks from the front half and cab.
Three passengers from the train, including the engineer, were transported to area hospitals. None appeared to have life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses said the flashing signals came on at the crossing and it appeared the truck, which was traveling north on Dillon Road, tried to get across the tracks before the crossing gates came down. The driver apparently ignored the sign to not stop on the tracks when he proceeded toward the West Main Street intersection. The truck stopped on the tracks behind traffic already waiting for the light to change and was between the crossing gates. Officials believe the crossing signals were functioning normally.
In 2020, a Norfolk Southern train hit a tractor trailer at that same crossing. The driver was able to get out of the truck in time but there was damage to the front of the vehicle.
One block east in March 2007 an Amtrak train hit a car at the Oakdale Road crossing. The driver of the car drove around the crossing gates then realized she couldn’t get across. When she backed up, she put her car into the path of an oncoming train. The train hit the back right quarter panel of the car, spinning it around. The driver was not injured.
Crossing design could be at fault
Erica Holzman, whose van was damaged by debris from a train-tractor trailer crash on Feb. 21 mentioned that the driveway to Hood Container and Teknor Apex is between the crossing arms and the pavement marker for vehicles to stop on the south side of the tracks.
Drivers leaving Hood can pull out in front of vehicles stopped at the marker as Frederick Paul Carr did last week. They might not be able to see the flashing lights or see if traffic is backed up on the north side of the tracks at the West Main Street intersection since the crossing is at the top of a hill.
This configuration has been in place for a long time, according to Jamestown Town Manager Matthew Johnson. The road is administered by the N.C. Department of Transportation and the traffic signals along that stretch of Dillon Road are operated by the City of High Point for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The Town of Jamestown refers issues about the signals to High Point.
North Carolina General Statute 20-142.5 prohibits motorists from driving onto any highway-rail unless there is adequate space on the other side of the crossing to accommodate their vehicle without obstructing the passage of other vehicles, pedestrians or trains, even if there is a traffic signal indicating it is safe to proceed. In 1995 the penalty was fixed at a period of imprisonment not to exceed sixty days, a fine of not more than $100 or both.
