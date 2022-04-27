How would you like to see the Town of Jamestown use the $1,430,000 it is receiving as part of the American Rescue Plan Act? The Town received approximately $715,000 in July 2021 and should receive the remainder in July of this year.
Part of the criteria for receiving the funds is for municipalities to hold a public input session to solicit ideas for proposed uses and projects to be funded with this money. That public input session will be May 3 from 4-6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall.
After several revisions, or “guidance” changes, President Biden signed the act into law on March 11 of this year for use of the funds as a way to ease the country’s recovery from the economic and health effects of Covid-19. Some of the uses include infrastructure, services and programs to contain and lessen the spread of Covid-19, capital investments in public facilities, broadband improvements and investments in housing and neighborhoods.
Many cities are using the funds to replace lost revenue during the pandemic and directing the money toward water/sewer projects and employee hiring and wages.
Municipalities have until 2024 to fully plan how they will use the funds but have until 2026 to spend them.
Some of the funding could go toward capital improvements projects. Town representatives would also like to hear ideas for new projects at the May 3 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.