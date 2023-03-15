Jamestown, NC — (March 8, 2023) – The Town of Jamestown responds to misleading information being circulated on social media outlets regarding a ‘massive discharge of 1,4-dioxane in drinking water’.
Recently, information has been circulating on social media regarding a ‘massive discharge of 1,4-Dioxane in drinking water’. The “news article” is in fact an opinion piece written by a local blogger and shared via a paid press release service called ‘IssueWire’. IssueWire is not an official news outlet. However, it is easy to understand that some confusion could arise because of the “official” appearance of the presentation style. First and foremost, the Town of Jamestown believes that the safety of its citizens is of utmost importance and would like to provide citizens with accurate information to help dispel some of the disinformation contained within the article.
There are some chemicals which have come to the attention of regulating agencies which are known as emerging compounds, which means that the regulating agencies are just beginning to create regulations which address them. There are two main compounds of interest in our area currently – 1,4-dioxane and PFAS. According to the NC Department of Environmental Quality, 1,4-Dioxane is a clear liquid that has historically been used as a solvent stabilizer and is currently used for a wide variety of industrial and manufacturing purposes. PFAS (Per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) are manmade chemicals used for more than 50 years to make products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water. These are used in products as diverse as cosmetics, pizza boxes, microwave popcorn bags, non-stick coatings on cookware, firefighting foam, and waterproofing and stain-resistant cloth. In the past several years, there have been growing concerns about their health effects and these items are considered ‘emerging compounds’ which will require further study by regulating agencies. The EPA currently identifies dioxane as “likely to be carcinogenic to humans.” This finding is based primarily on toxicology studies conducted using rodents. EPA’s most recent analysis, completed in 2013, concluded that at a concentration of 0.35 parts per billion (ppb) 1,4-dioxane (about one drop of water in three [3] Olympic-size swimming pools) over a lifetime exposure may lead to negative health effects. If a person drinks the recommended daily amount of water with that level of 1,4-dioxane for a lifetime, it is estimated that they would have a 1 in a million risk for cancer.
The Town of Jamestown is a ‘purchase system’ and purchases all of the water it provides to our citizens through several agreements between the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority (PTRWA) and the cities of High Point and Greensboro. The majority of our water is sourced from PTRWA’s Randleman Lake and transmitted via lines owned by both High Point and Greensboro. Similarly, the Town is a capital partner in the City of High Point’s Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP). Being a capital partner means that the Town owns a stake (in our case, the Town owns approximately 8%) of the available treatment capacity. The Town does not participate in the daily operations of the WWTP and is not responsible for providing public notices or for receiving potential violations from regulating authorities.
The water delivered to Jamsetown’s citizens is extremely safe. Currently, the Town and its partner agencies routinely monitor for over 150 contaminants in your drinking water according to Federal and State Laws. The most recent Water Quality Report can be found on the Town’s website at: https://storage.googleapis.com/dbc-jcity/files/pdf/ConsumerConfidenceReport2021-1656705149.pdf. It is important to note that the Town of Jamestown has not received any violations for its drinking water in the past year. To be proactive, however, the Town and its partner agencies are monitoring for emerging compounds such as PFAS and 1,4-dioxane in surface waters such as Randleman Lake and several of our partner agencies have already started accessing treatment strategies to address emerging contaminants.
The IssueWire article leads readers to believe the City of High Point is intentionally discharging 1,4-dioxane. It is important to understand that the City of High Point (nor any other municipality) does not create 1,4-dioxane or PFAS. Rather, as a wastewater treatment facility, it receives these compounds in the waste stream. The Town and its partner agencies have already been working with NCDEQ to determine ways to best address the treatment of these emerging compounds in the future, including the regulation of industrial users and dischargers of these compounds. Town of Jamestown staff reached out to NCDEQ’s Division of Water Resources which provided the following statement as it relates specifically to the High Point Eastside WWTP (which discharges directly into Randleman Lake):
The Dept. of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources has been performing weekly sampling of the treated wastewater (effluent) at Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant for 1,4-dioxane since June 2021. Additionally, Eastside operators are required to submit monthly sampling reports to the State. DWR has been evaluating the data and levels of 1,4-dioxane in Randleman Lake and is currently in the process of drafting a permit renewal that will include 1,4-dioxane permit limits. The 1,4 dioxane is an emerging compound that has not always been regulated or monitored in municipal wastewater. The state has a narrative standard for 1,4 dioxane and as data is collected limits are added to permits to protect water supplies. DWR has encouraged the City to work with Significant Industrial Users that discharge 1,4-dioxane to the Eastside collection system and ultimately to the WWTP to achieve source reduction of the compound.
In summary, the Town takes its resposiblity to protect its citizens seriously. Town staff works around the clock to ensure that residents have access to safe drinking water, sanitary sewer, solid waste collection, police and fire protection, and a host of other services. Staff also believe in the delivery of accurate information to all citizens and work tirelessly to dispel misinformation and disinformation spread via social media and other outlets. Town staff is the appropriate resource to discuss the operations of the Town and the staff works to make themselves available to all citizens to answer questions or to provide information promptly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.