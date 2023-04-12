Jamestown resident Robert Frederick recently contacted the Sunshine Center of the North Carolina Open Government Coalition regarding what he believed to be illegal charges by the Town of Jamestown for several public records requests. The Sunshine Center’s three-page reply was posted on and Jamestown United’s Facebook page as well as thejamestowner9.com.
The following is a reply by Town Manager Matthew Johnson.
The Town of Jamestown, as a municipality chartered by the State, is required by State law to provide copies of public records in the possession of the Town to anyone that files a request with the Town Clerk. Most of the public records requests that the Town receives can be filled relatively quickly and can be given at no charge to the requestor.
However, the Town does occasionally get requests that require extensive use of technology resources or extensive clerical/supervisory assistance, as is the case with Mr. Frederick’s Jan. 17, 2023, public records request. State law allows municipal and county governments to charge some of the costs of fulfilling such an extensive request to the requestor.
In Mr. Frederick’s case, he is asking for all emails to and from all Town Council members, the town manager, and town assistant manager/clerk for the period from Nov. 30, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2023. The Town estimates that the total number of emails would exceed 8,000. As State law mandates strict rules about what constitutes a public record, and under what circumstances a Town may release information, the town manager, town attorney, and Tom Terrell (attorney representing the Town in the D.R. Horton rezoning) will have to review all the emails to make sure that only those appropriate for release under State law are included. Under the Town’s Public Records Policy, Mr. Frederick will not bear ANY of the costs of this review and any necessary redactions (estimated at $6,500 attorney time). The Town’s Policy only allows Mr. Frederick to be charged for clerical staff time above four hours at a rate of $31.00 per hour (in other words, the first four hours are at no charge). In addition, the Policy also allows him to be charged for the prorated cost of any special software license and data upload that the Town has to purchase in order to fulfill his request.
Pursuant to the Town’s Public Records Request Policy, Mr. Frederick was provided with an estimate of what his charge would be (estimated at $3,520) and he was told that pursuant to the Policy, he would only be charged for the ACTUAL cost incurred — if his deposit exceeded the actual cost, he would be given a refund. Of course, the Policy also makes him responsible for any overage. Mr. Frederick, pursuant to his rights under state law, requested that the State Department of Information Technology intervene and mediate our disparity over costs. The resulting agreement, which all parties signed, requested that Mr. Frederick narrow his request to help reduce the burden on the Town and to further reduce his costs for receiving the records. Mr. Frederick was to provide his narrowed request per the signed agreement by 5 p.m. on March 10. Mr. Frederick did not produce his list until March 11, thus breaking his agreement with the Town. The Town, however, did uphold their end of the agreement and did provide Mr. Frederick with a revised estimate. To date, Mr. Frederick has not had any further correspondence with the Town regarding his request or the revised cost estimate.
While the Town will always comply with State law, we are charged with protecting the citizens’ taxpayer dollars as well. The Town will continue to follow its adopted policies and the State law concerning the provision of public records. I would urge anyone who has questions about this situation or any other concerns to contact Town Hall directly. Our staff prides themselves on being available to service anyone who wishes to have a dialogue with us about any issue.
— Matthew Johnson, Town Manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.