The Town of Jamestown received a clean report for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal year 2020-2021, meaning there were no issues noted. The audit was conducted by Dixon, Hughes, Goodman LLP, the firm that has handled the audit for several years.
“We did not identify any material weaknesses or findings over internal controls,” said John Frank, of DHG.
“Cash investments are up over $1.1 million for the [fiscal] year. The General Fund is up, primarily due to reimbursements from the Department of Transportation related to the [East Main Street] sidewalk capital projects.”
However, due to large payments made to the City of High Point for the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant and repairs and improvements to the Riverdale Pump Station, the Water and Sewer Fund is down by about $883,000, a decrease of 8.2 percent.
Available General Funds are up this year by $1.2 million, or 43.2 percent. These funds are legally available for appropriations.
Remaining Fund Balance after restrictions and the Town’s fund balance policy is $372,000, following a deficit last year of $797,000. This is an increase of 145.6 percent.
General Fund revenues were up $442,671, which includes sales tax revenue and property taxes. This is an increase of 9.2 percent. Services and Fees revenue was up 34.8 percent due in part to increase revenue from the golf course.
General fund expenditures were up slightly more than $1 million, an increase of 23.6 percent. Public Service expenditures were up $218,000 due to increased street resurfacing expenses. Recreation expenses were up 22.6 percent due to more activity at the golf course.
“The percentage of available fund balance to expenditures was 66 percent, an improvement over the prior year,” Frank said. “Compared to the state average of municipalities your size, it is about 11 percentage points below the state average but well above the recommended minimum base of 50 percent.”
“Virtually 100 percent of [property] taxes were collected this year and the outstanding balancing at the end of the fiscal year was very low.”
Finance Director Judy Gallman again received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. Gallman has received the certificate 15 years in a row.
