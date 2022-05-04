• Connectivity to local businesses, schools, West Main Street, other bike/ped routes.
• Bike racks.
• More emphasis on crosswalk safety.
• Sidewalks on both sides of Main Street.
• Remote in nature but still safe and away from traffic.
• Bike lanes.
• 25 mph speed limit, traffic circles.
• Walkable/cycling = atmosphere, welcoming business, quality of life.
These are just a few of the wishes expressed by those who attended the April 25 open house presented by the Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee of Jamestown. Visitors had a chance to speak with members of Toole Design of Raleigh that is working with the Town to refine the wants and needs of citizens.
The purpose is to propose ways Jamestown can better serve residents by identifying potential bicycle and pedestrian projects. Town staff will analyze, prioritize the needs and develop short-, mid- and long-term projects.
Jamestown received $50,000 in funds for the project from the NCDOT last fall. The Town’s share is 10 percent of that amount.
NCDOT engineers will be involved in the work of the committee and results will be compiled into a new Bicycle-Pedestrian Plan. The Town already has a Comprehensive Pedestrian Transportation Plan created in 2010. That plan called for “a pedestrian transportation system that is safe, welcoming and accessible. Greenway connectivity to neighboring Greensboro and High Point encourage walking for exercise and travel. Trail and sidewalk circuits connect downtown shops and stores with parks, rivers, community centers, medical facilities, residential areas, the elementary, middle and high school, Guilford Technical Community College and the YMCA.”
It also envisioned major truck traffic using alternative routes around Jamestown, making walking safer.
On April 25, attendees were asked to place dots on a board noting their top three of six stated goals for bicycle and pedestrian travel. Safety was the No. 1 goal, followed by connectivity and community (people-oriented streets). A close fourth was accessibility for people of all ages and abilities.
Those who attended had the opportunity to draw suggested pedestrian and bicycle routes on a map. Several people suggested the same routes.
Town officials were pleased with the response and plan to have a display at Music in the Park May 6 at Wrenn Miller Park. Surveys will be available during the event.
There will be other public open houses on the plan tentatively scheduled for May, June and July. The final plan is currently scheduled to be revealed in September or October.
A survey is available at https://www.jamestown-nc.gov/pages/view/JamestownBikePedestrian. It will remain open until May 20.
