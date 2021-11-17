It’s official. Jamestown has been named a member of the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. The town is the 585th such community to enroll in the program. Jamestown submitted the application in September and is already a Retire N.C. certified retirement community.
The AARP age-friendly network encourages states, counties, cities, towns and rural areas to prepare for the rapid aging of our nation’s population. The network encourages elected officials and local leaders to focus on and strengthen the features and services that help to make communities livable for residents of all ages, from the cradle through retirement.
Launched in April 2012, the Network is an organizational affiliate of the World Health Organization Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities, a program launched in 2006. Through the age-friendly program, AARP helps participating communities to become more livable and age-friendly by creating safer and more walkable streets, needed housing and transportation options, better access to key services, and opportunities for residents to participate in community activities.
In October 2020, the Jamestown Town Council voted to become part of the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities, a worldwide network of communities committed to giving older residents the chance to live rewarding, productive and safe lives. Jamestown is the first community in the immediate area to participate and state and federal funding is available for programs. To continue, the Town must reapply by Oct. 7, 2023.
The application is the result of the work of the town’s AARP Livable Communities Committee, led by Councilmember Rebecca Rayborn. The committee has been hard at work since it first met in February of this year.
Rayborn said 29.5 percent of Jamestown residents are age 60 or older. That number is expected to rise by 2035, when the number of adults older than 65 will be greater than the number of children under 18. These days, one quarter of all Americans age 65 or older live in small towns like Jamestown and rural communities.
But being an AARP Livable Community does not apply just to those people. It’s a method of making towns attractive to anyone wanting to move there, whether as a couple, alone or as part of an extended family.
Now come the actions to live up to the town’s designation. These actions are called the Roadmap to Livability by AARP and brochures are available free of charge from www.aarp.org/livable-communities.
“Now the fun part starts – talking to people, getting some suggestions and seeing the fruits of the work,” said Bob Gerken, a local N.C. AARP Triad Region Leadership Team representative at the Nov. 4 meeting. “The Livability Committee is not just a committee of nine people. It’s the whole community.
“There are no set deadlines, but the town must show progress in the next year and a half,” he added.
Gerken suggested AARP sponsor a drive-thru Shred-a-Thon in Jamestown next spring. AARP would fund it and find a company to shred the items collected. He also suggested a survey to find out what the people in the community like, dislike and what needs to be changed. These could go out in the Town’s water bills. Rayborn remembered several recent surveys that mentioned these questions so that data could be used.
There will be short-term as well as long-term goals to make the community age-friendly.
Following Gerken’s discussion, Town Planner Anna Hawryluk presented information on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Grant the Town received in September from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The grant is for $50,000, with Jamestown matching 10 percent, or $5,000.
Receipt of the grant means the Town must set up a committee to determine maps, programs, and training, along with facility recommendations. Hawryluk said she wants the aging population involved in the planning. Work will begin in early 2022 on a Bicycle and Pedestrian Comprehensive Plan. Committee applications will be available on the Town’s website, www.jamestown-nc.gov.
“It’s not cookie cutter,” she said of the work involved. “Part of the plan required community input. It will be replacing the 2010 Pedestrian Plan.”
The AARP Livability and Bicycle and Pedestrian Committees will work together so all ages of the community are serviced.
