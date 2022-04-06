There could be some changes made at the Jamestown Town Hall if approved in the 2022-23 budget. Not only would there be physical changes to the layout of the building, but a new organizational chart would be implemented as well.
The Council and staff discussed several items at their March 25 budget retreat.
Renovations
Listed as “must do” items in the proposed Capital Improvement Program are improvements to the Ragsdale Civic Center and construction of new offices in the Town Hall.
“We would start with the Civic Center and make it more professional,” said Town Manager Matthew Johnson. He added that plans include updating the heating and cooling system and audio/video system. The Town Council would permanently move to the Civic Center for meetings.
Not all councilmembers were totally on board with the proposed changes.
Martha Wolfe wants the Civic Center to remain multi-purpose, where groups can rent the space, pointing out there is a kitchen in the Civic Center.
“[Renovations] would take away a meeting space,” Wolfe said. “The Civic Center and Town Hall is the hub of the town. That’s where everything happens.”
She added that the plan would separate citizens from the Town Hall.
Johnson said civic groups currently meet at the clubhouse at Jamestown Park. He hinted that the fire station could be renovated to include meeting space. He was not in favor of opening up the Council Chambers for groups to rent.
The renovation plan calls for moving several offices, including the clerk and town manager, who would be in new office space in the former Council Chambers. A staff conference room would be created off that area.
The current Town Hall was constructed in 1967 and has seen only one major renovation since that time.
Staff organization
The renovations are necessary to accommodate the increasing need for more staff for the town. Current staff members are already overworked and with the potential of a large growth when D.R. Horton develops the former Johnson Farm area, additional staff will be needed.
“We wanted to look out five to 10 years to see where we might have issues,” Johnson said. “We can’t provide the level of service we’re trying to provide with the limited staff we have.
“It’s clear we don’t have a lot of depth.”
He noted that garbage collection truck has only one full-time and one part-time worker.
Many employees are basically working more than one position in the town and it’s beginning to show with burnout.
“The seams are showing,” said Councilmember John Capes.
Within the past year, an additional staff member was added to both the Planning and Finance departments. One of those people is actually sitting at a desk in a hallway.
The Finance Department would be split into two offices, one handling human resources and the other utilities and collections.
With Johnson’s appointment as town manager, there is an opening for a planning technician in the Planning Department.
He noted the need for an internal project coordinator to help oversee the Horton development, along with an assistant director of public services.
“The most pressing needs are an HR analyst and utility business manager,” Johnson said. One current position would be split into two positions as the current employee retires.
Recycling and solid waste
One of the goals of the 2021 Strategic Plan was to “evaluate the effectiveness of the current solid waste collection and recycling services.” With that in mind, the Town is looking to change the present recycling company at the end of the current contract August 2023.
“We are looking at bringing recycling in-house and moving to a solid waste can,” Johnson said, noting the trucks would have to be retrofitted to be able to pick up the cans. “We are considering moving to once a week garbage pickup, but recycling would stay the same with once a week pick up.
“Our level of service would still be far superior [to other towns].”
Trash would still be picked up two days a week, but in separate areas of the town.
The Town currently picks up an average of 20 tons of garbage per week and is at capacity.
“The guys struggle to get it all picked up,” Johnson said.
He noted that after 100 houses are constructed, D.R. Horton has offered, in the development agreement, to pay for another garbage truck to service that area.
“I just want to make sure we continue to provide excellent service and be able to provide it in an equitable manner and one that is fiscally responsible,” Johnson said. “I think that moving to this would provide a much higher level of service.”
