At a special meeting on July 21, the Town of Jamestown presented service awards to several employees. Mayor Lynn Montgomery passed out the awards to those honored for their dedication and hard work to the Town.
Honored were:
Johnathan Knight, Public Services, for 10 years of service to the Town of Jamestown.
Sharen Apple, Accounting Manager, for 15 years of service to the Town of Jamestown.
Marcy Newton, Golf Pro, for five years of service at Jamestown Park Golf Course.
Cindy Grubb for her five years of service as the Master of the Grill at Jamestown Park and Golf Course.
Katie Weiner, Asst. Town Manager/ Town Clerk for her five years of service to the Town of Jamestown.
