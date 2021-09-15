The Jamestown Town Council will hold its monthly meeting on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall.
During the meeting, Eddie Oakley will be recognized for his service as a member of the Planning Board. A new member and alternate to the Board will also be appointed.
Under consideration is a resolution to direct the Town Clerk to investigate an annexation petition as well as consideration of a waiver of a waiting period for a rezoning request. The Council will also consider approving an accounting specialist position.
Following the regular session, the Council will hold a closed session to discuss matters related to personnel and attorney-client privilege.
The public is invited to attend and the meeting will be streamed live at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
