It’s business as usual for the Jamestown Town Council on July 18.
The Council will hold a public hearing to consider amendments to the Town’s Code of Ordinances, specifically Chapter 51: Solid Waste. The amendments pertain to yard waste and bulky item pickup. Jamestown must change the manner of pickup of yard waste due to the City of High Point’s plan not to accept the waste in plastic bags at its Ingleside Composting Facility as of Aug. 1. Jamestown takes collected yard waste to this facility. Grass clippings, leaves, and small shrubbery clippings should be placed in paper bags approved for yard waste or a yard waste toter. Grocery store style paper bags are not designed for yard waste and will not be collected.
Bulk pickup is the first Thursday of the month and additional pickup can be arranged by contacting Town Hall at 336-454-1138. Bulk items include such items as furniture, bed frames, toilets, doors and carpet. Mattresses, box springs, appliances and electronics will not be picked up.
The Town is conducting a public education campaign about the solid waste changes.
Also under consideration is an EMS Space Lease Agreement with Guilford County within the fire station. The lease will allow Guilford County to house an ambulance on the site and will have access to the kitchen and living area. The County will rent the space from the Town for $7,000 per year for five years.
Marcy Newton, Jamestown Park golf pro, will present the quarterly report for the park and golf course.
Jamey Claybrook, golf course superintendent, will present the park and golf course maintenance quarterly report.
The Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is invited to attend.
